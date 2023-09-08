Man Backed for Refusing to 'Be a Gentleman' and Pay the Bill on Vacation

When dining with friends, transparency is key when it comes to paying for the bill. But one man has found himself in an awkward situation as strangers expected him to pay for their meal.

In a viral Reddit post shared on September 6 by u/SEO403, he wrote that he lives in the U.K. but went back to his home country of Spain to see his friends and family. One childhood friend asked if his mates could tag along to their catch-up meal, and that is when the trouble started.

Raymond Quisumbing, who works for BizReport, a premier online business newswire, told Newsweek what you should do when it comes to paying the bill.

Quisumbing said: "The best way to go about paying for a bill when dining with friends is to be transparent about the budget before inviting additional people over. If a friend wants to bring over some friends, it is better to say in advance that the bill will be split equally among the attendees."

The poster wrote: "I suggested the restaurant, and everyone was fine with the location. We got there and everyone started ordering and ordering, cocktails, lobster, sushi... everything was fine, we were having a laugh."

The dynamic soon changed when the €770 ($825) bill arrived, and the additional four guests were unable to afford it.

The poster wrote: "I told my friend we should all split evenly, he was cool with it, and the other guy said he was kind of broke right now and could only spend €25 [euros or $27] despite eating close to 100€ [$107] worth of food or more. I knew things were about to go south.

"Two of the women were on their phones silent and disengaged, and the other woman had the audacity to openly and confidently suggest I be a gentleman and cover the bill as 'You are clearly doing better'."

The woman added that she believed he could afford it based on his social-media photos, which are holiday and business-related snaps.

"I told them that I didn't know them and that this was not a date. She said that they didn't expect to have to pay. My friend said he isn't dating them either, he met them all at work," the poster added.

"I was getting upset at the entitlement and asked my friend whether he told them anything pointing towards me paying, he said he didn't and that each of them always pays for their own things," he wrote.

After going back and forth about the bill, the man became fed up and revoked his offer. Instead, he paid €52 ($55) towards the bill, which covered the amount of food he had ordered.

He wrote: "Apparently, aside from my friend, none of them had enough for the bill, or so they said. I felt a little bad as they were trying to figure out how to pay, but I ultimately didn't and instead, I ended up being petty and giving a big tip to the waiter in front of them."

Quisumbing said: "The second thing to do to control the cost of the bill is to split it so that they can order whatever they want. If you will be paying for it all given a limited budget, ask for their first choice of meal first, then order a meal that everyone can share.

"Lastly, when asking for the bill, pass it on to everyone so they know how much to pay for their share. Normally, guests should not order meals that are more expensive than what the host ordered as an act of modesty. The alternative one can take among trusted friends is to take turns shouldering the bill," Quisumbing added. "Ultimately, there is no hard and fast rule on who pays; the important thing is to determine the fairness of the settlement."

So far, the post has racked up more than 8,800 upvotes and over 700 comments. It seems like other internet users are outraged by the scenario and they are completely behind the man.

One user wrote: "You asked your friend to JOIN you for dinner, and he asked to bring multiple friends, and you agreed. You never said you were taking them all out or treating anyone to dinner. You're all adults, and if they were short on cash, they shouldn't have agreed to the restaurant or ordered so much food. They could have asked before ordering like you mentioned, as well."

"Those people are scroungers and moochers. They try to push people into awkward and uncomfortable situations. And if you're too shy or timid, they win. You were right to not indulge them and hold your ground. Tell your friend next time not to bring moochers," read another comment.

