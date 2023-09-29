Home & Garden

Man Stuns Internet After Revealing All the 'Secret Rooms' in His House

By
Home & Garden Viral TikTok Trending Viral video

A man has wowed online viewers after sharing a look inside his home and revealing the many secret rooms he has, which are perfect for hiding in.

Content creator Drew Dirksen regularly shares videos of new challenges or stunts that he's tried out, much to the amazement of his millions of followers. But one of his recent clips was less about outrageous stunts and more about the subtle art of the hidden room.

In the viral TikTok video (@drewdirksen), a piece of artwork on the wall becomes the door to a hidden bedroom within. Likewise, a wall mirror is the entrance to a closet behind it. While both are impressive, Dirksen takes things even further by showing the hole behind his refrigerator, which leads to another hiding spot.

The "secret room tour" has stunned many TikTok users. The video has received more than 5 million views and over 952,000 likes since it was posted September 18.

The process of making a house feel like a home is different for everyone, with some preferring to create a chic interior that looks straight out of a magazine while others opt for more daring design choices. A recent survey by Aviva revealed that 59 percent of homeowners say that the living room is their favorite room in their house, while the kitchen comes in second, at 18 percent.

@drewdirksen

Secret room tour #secretroom

♬ A-ha - Take on Me - rifat anjar nur rochmat

When respondents were categorized by their age, the results showed a slightly different picture. Those between 18 and 24 were less likely to name the living room as their favorite place, instead preferring the bedroom.

Many of the survey participants highlighted a desire to have more space if they could change one thing about their home. Having a bigger kitchen was a priority among 28 percent of people, while 6 percent said they'd prefer to have a man cave or games room and 7 percent wanted a home office.

Man opening doorwya
A stock image shows a man opening a door in his home. Drew Dirksen's hidden rooms around his house are the subject of a viral video on TikTok. Albina Gavrilovic/Getty Images

After seeing Dirksen's secret rooms in his home, many TikTok users were left envious of the added space they provide. The viral post has received over 3,000 comments in a short space of time, with people wanting to know more about the surprise features in his home.

One TikToker commented: "I need a tutorial on how to make secret rooms in your house."

Another person wrote: "Do a secret room in the secret room that's in the secret room."

One TikTok user responded: "My dream when I was young."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to @drewdirksen via email for comment.

Do you have any amazing videos or pictures of your home that you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC