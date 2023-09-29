Man Stuns Internet After Revealing All the 'Secret Rooms' in His House

A man has wowed online viewers after sharing a look inside his home and revealing the many secret rooms he has, which are perfect for hiding in.

Content creator Drew Dirksen regularly shares videos of new challenges or stunts that he's tried out, much to the amazement of his millions of followers. But one of his recent clips was less about outrageous stunts and more about the subtle art of the hidden room.

In the viral TikTok video (@drewdirksen), a piece of artwork on the wall becomes the door to a hidden bedroom within. Likewise, a wall mirror is the entrance to a closet behind it. While both are impressive, Dirksen takes things even further by showing the hole behind his refrigerator, which leads to another hiding spot.

The "secret room tour" has stunned many TikTok users. The video has received more than 5 million views and over 952,000 likes since it was posted September 18.

The process of making a house feel like a home is different for everyone, with some preferring to create a chic interior that looks straight out of a magazine while others opt for more daring design choices. A recent survey by Aviva revealed that 59 percent of homeowners say that the living room is their favorite room in their house, while the kitchen comes in second, at 18 percent.

When respondents were categorized by their age, the results showed a slightly different picture. Those between 18 and 24 were less likely to name the living room as their favorite place, instead preferring the bedroom.

Many of the survey participants highlighted a desire to have more space if they could change one thing about their home. Having a bigger kitchen was a priority among 28 percent of people, while 6 percent said they'd prefer to have a man cave or games room and 7 percent wanted a home office.

A stock image shows a man opening a door in his home. Drew Dirksen's hidden rooms around his house are the subject of a viral video on TikTok. Albina Gavrilovic/Getty Images

After seeing Dirksen's secret rooms in his home, many TikTok users were left envious of the added space they provide. The viral post has received over 3,000 comments in a short space of time, with people wanting to know more about the surprise features in his home.

One TikToker commented: "I need a tutorial on how to make secret rooms in your house."

Another person wrote: "Do a secret room in the secret room that's in the secret room."

One TikTok user responded: "My dream when I was young."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to @drewdirksen via email for comment.

Do you have any amazing videos or pictures of your home that you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.