Man Applauded for Sending Hilarious Resume to Woman's Dog in Hopes of Date

A man writing to a woman's dog to ask if he could take her out for a date has left the internet in hysterics with his creativity, after he sent a full resume for goldendoodle Oliver to approve.

When dog owner Kat Braden received a message from someone who was interested in meeting up with her, she jokingly responded by telling him that "all applications have to go through Oliver." This unusual response certainly didn't put him off, and he sent a full resume that was specially written for the dog.

Among the skills that were listed, he included fluency in barks, tail wagging analysis, and endurance for games of fetch. Since the viral video was posted (@agirlandadoodle) on June 9, it has already been viewed over 1.5 million times, and received more than 123,000 likes.

It turns out that having pictures of Oliver might help Braden's dating prospects, as a survey by YouGov revealed that 50 percent of Americans are more likely to date someone if they have a dog. The poll, conducted in 2020, highlighted that 54 percent of women would be interested in a partner who has a dog, compared to 46 percent of men.

Cats seem to be less appealing to prospective daters, however, as 35 percent of Americans are more willing to date someone with a cat, but 30 percent said it makes them less interested in that person.

Not all pets can aid a dating profile, though, as a pet snake or tarantula is a major deterrent. For both creatures, 59 percent of participants said it would make them less willing to date that individual.

When this keen person wrote up his new resume just for the dog, no details were missed out, as even the job title was written as "Prospective Professional Dog Dad."

Alongside the video, Braden joked that she is "awaiting Oliver's decision," so hopefully the dog doesn't keep this man waiting for too long.

Over 1,400 TikTok users have already commented on the video to praise the man's creativity and pleading with Braden to give him a date.

One comment reads: "I am just saying, if he went through all this, he deserves a date for sure."

Another person wrote: "This is husband material vibes."

Others joked that Oliver should be willing to accept his resume, as one TikToker commented: "Oliver needs to give him a chance."

