Man Serving Life Sentence for Murder Killed in Prison Cell—State Officials

A convicted murderer sentenced to life in prison was found dead in his prison cell, apparently a victim of homicide, California officials have said.

Officers carried out a security and welfare check for Ricardo Saldivar at North Kern State Prison (NKSP) at about 2:08 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

When they arrived at the cell occupied by Saldivar and Peter Valencia, they found the former unresponsive and immediately called for medical assistance, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) July 4 press release.

"Responding staff initiated lifesaving measures, summoned an ambulance, and transported Saldivar to the prison's triage and treatment area. He was pronounced deceased at 2:19 p.m," said the statement.

Ricardo Saldivar (left) and Peter Valencia. Saldivar's death in prison is being investigated as a homicide. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

It continued: "Officials have limited movement on the reception center to facilitate the investigation being conducted by NKSP's investigation services unit, the Kern County District Attorney's Office, and the Kern County Coroner.

"The Office of the Inspector General was notified and the Kern County Coroner will determine Saldivar's official cause of death."

Saldivar, 25, had been received from Los Angeles County on June 22 and had been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder as well as a first-degree attempted murder sentenced to be served consecutively.

Valencia, 47, arrived on May 3 to serve 18 years for attempted murder.

The NKSP, which opened in April 1993, is a medium-security prison and houses an estimated 3,500 inmates.

According to Department of Justice data published on December 2021, a total of 4,234 prisoners died in state and federal prisons in 2019. Of those, 3,853 deaths occurred in state prisons or private facilities under state contract, and 381 took place in federal prisons.

The mortality rate was higher in state prisons (330 per 100,000 inmates) than in facilities operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (259 per 100,000 inmates).

In state prisons, the number of deaths by drug or alcohol intoxication grew by 623 percent and homicides by 267 percent from 2001 and 2019, while the total number of deaths increased by 34 percent.

In 2019, the share of state prisoners who died from drug or alcohol intoxication, homicide and suicide reached their highest levels since the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) Mortality in Correctional Institutions began collecting data on deaths in state prisons.

The DOJ said that the 143 homicides in state prisons in 2019—nearly four times higher than the 39 homicides reported in 2001—marked the highest number that was ever recorded.

The highest average annual rate of homicide in state prisons between 2001 and 2019 was in South Carolina (15 per 100,000) and Oklahoma (14 per 100,000) while New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming reported no such homicides during this period.

Newsweek has contacted the CDCR for comment via email.