Man Shares Epic List of Nicknames He Invented for His Mother-in-Law—'Huffy'

A man who asked the internet for help coming up with nicknames for his mother-in-law has delighted the internet.

In a post on January 17, 43-year-old Redditor Kendro_Boudrizmo said: "Stop. This is important. I need more nicknames for my mother-in-law."

You could be forgiven for assuming that the post—which now has thousands of upvotes and comments—might be another example of a classic mother-in-law joke, but this thread had a nice surprise.

"Fran is... just wonderful," said the man. "Over the years, I've slowly come up with more nicknames for her. Recently, I decided to write down any I could recall, then today it occurred to me that I should ask the collective cleverness of Reddit to help me expand the list."

Nickname favorites already in use included Frannasauraus Rex, Franana Split, Spider Fran, and Francisco—but he was on the hunt for more.

"I don't remember the moment I started calling her by anything other than Fran, but I think Franmaw was first, when she became a grandmother," Kendro_Boudrizmo told Newsweek. "It grew from there, mostly during the holidays when we tend to spend a lot of time at their house drinking wine and eating."

Thousands of Reddit users answered the call to help with new nicknames for beloved mother-in-law Fran.

Some of those that made the list of potentials included Frandolf the Grey, Fradelion, Franberry and the brilliant Franchovy.

"Wu Tang Fran," suggested one Redditor. Another submitted: "Franic! At The Disco."

"Frantom of the opera," said another reply. While one Redditor opted for: "Francakes."

"She pretends to get all huffy about it but her smiles betray her," Kendro_Boudrizmo said on his mother-in-law's reaction to the ever-changing nicknames. "Mostly she just wants to figure out nicknames for me to retaliate but the name is more difficult."

The mother-in-law is often a character vilified or disliked in the mainstream—whether it is because they clean up while you're out of the house or because they disapprove of their grandchild going to swim classes, or any number of other potential clashes.

But this refreshing viral post showcases a positive son-in-law and mother-in-law relationship.

"I suppose it depends on the individual's mother-in-law," he said. "Fran just happens to be extremely easy to get along with. She's sensitive, empathetic, patient, and has a great sense of humor." Although he did want to add one interesting fact about The Frandalorian, too: "One thing the world should know about her is she always ends up making dirty words in scrabble."

With the Reddit post still attracting comments and nickname suggestions, how does Franet Jackson feel about the viral attention?

"I may not share the actual post since there are some people who ruin things by being inappropriate," said Kendro_Boudrizmo. "But when I FaceTimed her to mention this article, I did talk about the post and share some of recent additions to the list. We all had a really good laugh."