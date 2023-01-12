Man Shares Genius Answer to Dreaded 'Greatest Strength' Interview Question

The internet has been left in stitches after a man shared the unusual way he prepared for one particular job interview question.

In a post on Reddit's r/funny sub, user u/jDubbaYo, from California, shared a picture of a printed business card and explained: "I hate it when job interviewers ask, 'what is your greatest strength?' so I printed up these business cards to just hand out when asked."

The card in the picture simply reads: "My ability to anticipate."

With more than 167,000 upvotes and thousands of comments, the business card has been cheered.

U/jDubbaYo, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Newsweek: "I first made the cards about ten years ago, I wish I could say they were an original idea but I definitely recall seeing it on social media somewhere—not sure which platform, it's been so long—but it fits my sense of humor so I made some of my own."

"I don't even have a job to give, but you're f****** hired," said one impressed Redditor, while another wrote: "That is 100% pure genius. I'd hire you based on that alone. I'm honestly impressed."

Even better, the cards have had a similar impact when the creator was going for potential jobs: "Interviewers have consistently found them humorous, I have never received a bad reaction when I've used them. I've done so on five occasions: in one case I did not end up getting an offer for reasons unrelated to the card—or so they told me. On three occasions I did, and I used one most recently about a week ago so I'm waiting to see how it plays out," he said.

Another commenter said: "I'd laugh and then ask you to provide an example that was NOT this question/answer. I am all for humor in an interview, but I also want to know that you can be flexible."

"This made me laugh out loud in the middle of a zoom meeting," said another reply, while one Redditor simply said: "Well played... Kudos."

The greatest strength card isn't the only one this innovative interviewee has created either: "I used to have one for the 'what is your greatest weakness?' question that read, 'Excessive anticipation can be misconstrued as arrogance,' but never got a chance to use it," he said. "I have about ten copies of the 'anticipate' one that I printed myself on Avery business card stock."

Others amused by the idea had fresh suggestions for card-based jokes. One reply said: "Get another set printed so when they inevitably ask "How many of different cards have you got, you pull out the other one that says 'Just these two,'"

Reading this, another Redditor added: "And then print another set for when they ask 'What's your greatest weakness?' Then you can reveal the next card that says 'Sometimes I lie.'"

"I definitely did not expect the reaction from Reddit," said the poster. "This post became my most successful by far with over 165,000 net upvotes. The next one down only got about 27,000—it was a joke I made up about Andrew Tate."