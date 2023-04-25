Man Shares His Iconic Response to HR Work Survey: 'Said It Was Anonymous'

A man's relatable response to a HR survey has the internet in hysterics, receiving over 60,000 upvotes on Reddit.

User landid18 was recently asked to complete a mandatory feedback form by human resources. The questionnaire asked employees how the company could increase job satisfaction, but the IT worker had only one request—"more money," which he wrote under the majority of the questions.

"They said the survey was anonymous, so we shall see if that holds true," he told Newsweek.

He shared a snap of his responses to the Anti Work subreddit on April 20. It quickly went viral, receiving over 1,000 comments from others battling the cost of living crisis.

The Redditor believed the survey was anonymous, but has so far not received any repercussions from HR. u/Landid218

'I Can't Afford an Apartment'

Based in the Chicago Metropolitan Area, landid18 said he works on an IT help desk. In a mid-tier role, he responds to technical issues and makes $22.50 an hour.

The 20-something Redditor lives in a shared house with three other people and "doesn't have his own bedroom."

"I just happen to live in a high-cost-of-living state near a metro area," he explained in the post's comments.

Rent prices in Chicago are the highest they've ever been, with apartments significantly more expensive than other Midwest cities, according to Zillow. It costs an average of $2,215 to rent an apartment in the city, according to research by rental software platform Point2.

Last week, landid18's employer reminded staff to fill out their feedback forms, so he did.

In response to the question, "What would make you feel more valued?", landid18 wrote "more money."

Under, "If you could change anything to make it a better place to work, what would you change?", he also replied "more money."

When asked "Do you have any additional feedback or suggestions?", he added "I can't afford an apartment."

'Assume It's Never Anonymous'

Fellow Reddit users could relate to his frustration, with tankred420caza calling employee surveys "b*******."

"I'm in a toxic company that constantly make employees surveys, I'm stealing this idea," said annoying_chocolate.

"I'm so glad I'm not the only one who just has no chill with these surveys anymore," wrote peachpinkjedi.

"I have filled out hundreds of these in my career, and have seen ZERO impact from my responses," commented cheddarburner.

"Worst part is they spend so much money on these pay studies and surveys that they could have just paid people more money," said ForumPointsRdumb.

Although Redditors found his response hilarious, they did warn landid18 that it might come back to haunt him.

"If it's electronic, assume it's never anonymous," wrote IlIFreeticIlI.

"They still use them against you if they can," agreed d-cent.

"They are there to identify 'non loyal' employees!" cautioned Then_Remote_2982.

So far landid18 hasn't received any repercussions and doesn't seem concerned about retaliation from HR.

"To be honest, I'm not worried. I have the experience to get a similar job pretty quickly," he said. "I figure I might hear something at our upcoming company meeting on Thursday."

