Man Shares the One Thing He Wishes He Hadn't Taught His Dog as a Puppy

A dog owner has revealed the thing that he taught his puppy that he still does today.

Bobby Keane lives in Maryland with two American bully dogs, Norman and Annabelle. Three years old, Annabelle has been sleeping on Keane's shoulder since she was just three weeks old.

"My wife and I fostered her pregnant mom for a rescue, so we have had Annabelle and her brother Norman since the day they were born," Keane told Newsweek.

Plenty of pet owners have puppy training regrets, and it is helpful to have some advice about how to train a new dog. Keane explained that as a puppy, Annabelle would sleep on his shoulder—something that she still does today.

"I would play with all the puppies—there were 12 of them—for a couple hours when I got home from work, and I always felt a pull towards Annabelle. We had a connection," he explained. "One night I put her up on my shoulder and she snuggled in and fell right to sleep. It just became a thing after that."

A picture of Annabelle, an American Bully dog, at just three weeks old on her owner's shoulder. @annabelle_and_norman/TikTok

Once Annabelle even peed on her owner's shoulder while snuggling up—something that he and his wife still laugh about today. "We joke that it was her way of imprinting on me," he said.

Now Annabelle is much older and much bigger than when her shoulder sleeping habit started, but she still loves to cuddle up to Keane.

"I think she still does it because we still have that connection. She loves to be as close to me as possible," he said. "When she's had enough of that she will lay her head down and relax, and eventually fall asleep."

In a video on TikTok with over 271,000 views, Keane shared what it looked like when Annabelle was small, and then when she got bigger.

He joked in the video: "Don't let your puppy do anything you wouldn't want them doing when they're grown," before sharing footage of the pup cuddling onto his shoulder.

Annabelle the American Bully dog with her owner Bobby. Annabelle has been resting on her owner's shoulder since she was just three weeks old, and still enjoys it. @annabelle_and_norman/TikTok

While the American bully siblings were once very small, Annabelle now weighs 56 pounds, and her brother weighs 80 pounds.

When she's ready to curl up on her owner's shoulder, Annabelle will start by licking his face and ears before eventually laying her head down and relaxing.

"It doesn't hurt, and it's not uncomfortable, but it can be annoying sometimes because she's relentless," said Keane. "I wouldn't recommend anyone avoid it, but you do have to keep in mind how big they are going to get when you allow them to do cute things as puppies. People don't usually think about that in the moment, because puppies are so little and cute. They forget that tiny puppy might one day be a huge dog."

In hundreds of comments on the video, people shared their reactions to Annabelle's sweet habit.

"Did this with my pup let him sleep on top and of my head and now he's 60 pounds sleeping on top of my head," said About Issa.

While TikToker Simon Beynon79 joked: "I see no problems here. Ours does the same!"

"We did the same thing with ours," said marypreston6783. "I'm hoping she stays on the smaller side though."

"We love the reaction we have gotten from people. Comments are one of our favorite parts of TikTok and we have gotten so many comments from people who can relate because they too have stage five clingers who Iove a good cuddle," said Keane. "There's just something about dog cuddles. They make everything ok."

