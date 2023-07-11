Man Shocked After Catching Housesitting Dad on CCTV Breaking His One Rule

A man has shared the bizarre sight that greeted him on his doorbell security camera while he was vacationing and his parents were housesitting for him.

However, one holidaymaker found himself dogged by entirely different concerns on a recent vacation. Concerns that, as it turned out, may have been valid.

In a series of tweets, a UK-based illustrator who posts under the moniker Tokyo Sexwhale, shared a snapshot of the picture that greeted him when he received an alert from his doorbell video camera.

The image of his dad in bizarre attire that greeted Tokyo on his security camera. He was surprised to say the least. tokyosexwhale/Twitter

According to the post, Tokyo, who asked to remain anonymous, explained how he had his mom and dad housesitting for him while he was away and had given them just one simple rule to follow. "I gave them strict instructions to not be too mad or annoy the neighbors," he wrote.

"My girlfriend and I were off on holiday to Greece for a week," Tokyo told Newsweek. "My folks were looking for somewhere in the U.K. to go for a short break, so I suggested they might like to stay at our place."

Tokyo said he had set the rule knowing his dad's "eccentricities" and that it was "said more in jest." Even so, he was surprised by what he saw that day.

"We have a Ring doorbell and were expecting a delivery," Tokyo explained. "The doorbell went off around the time we were expecting the delivery and when I checked the cam my dad was coming through our front gate in my winter coat and a sombrero."

He was stunned, recalling his immediate reaction to his dad's bizarre choice of attire as: "NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!"

He immediately messaged his mom, asking "WHAT'S HE DOING?" She explained that his dad had suffered sunburn on his head earlier in the week and was wearing the sombrero for "protection."

"Why he was wearing my thick woolen coat I'll never know," Tokyo said.

What Tokyo's mom said when she saw the security camera picture. She was just as shocked as Tokyo. tokyosexwhale/Twitter

Despite his dad appearing to break the one rule for staying at his house, Tokyo said he soon saw the funny side. "I showed my partner because I couldn't believe what I was seeing. She started belly-laughing, so I thought it might make a good Twitter post," he said.

It has certainly proven popular, with the shot of Tokyo's dad standing outside his house in the sombrero and coat racking up 1.5 million views and 35,000 likes.

One Twitter user branded Frank a "legend," while another wrote "bravo dad." A third commented: "I must say he carries it off well," and a fourth pondered: "Are you just a bit worried that your neighbors will prefer your parents to you?"

Tokyo said he's already quizzed his dad about why he chose the coat and sombrero and was simply told that he "suited the hat." Tokyo has no idea if the neighbors saw him. He did tell his dad about his newfound social media fame, though.

"I told him he was going viral on Twitter and he has no idea what that means," Tokyo said. "I told him 1.5 million people have seen his attire and he seemed very happy with that. My mum, not so much. When I visit them next, I'll show him all the comments."

