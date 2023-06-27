Man Charged After 3-Week-Old Girl Shot With Crossbow

A man in Nineveh, New York, is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting his 3-week-old daughter with a crossbow during a domestic incident.

Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, reportedly got into an argument with his wife at their home on Monday and fired a crossbow at her while she was holding their baby at 5:14 a.m. ET, according to police.

Broome County Sheriff's Deputies and Emergencies Medical Services said in a statement that authorities responded to a report that an adult female and a female infant had been shot at a residence on State Route 41 near Cass Road in the town of Colesville.

"The broadhead crossbow bolt hit the child in the upper torso, exiting near the armpit before striking the woman in the chest," the Broome County Sheriff's Office press release said. "Proefriedt allegedly removed the bolt and attempted to stop the woman from calling 911, then fled the scene in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck before responding deputies arrived."

Booking photo of 26-year-old Patrick Daniel Proefriedt from Nineveh, NY.

Arriving at the scene, police secured the area, located the weapon and attempted to save the life of the infant. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl's mother was transported to Wilson Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police did not state how serious her injuries sustained in the alleged attack were.

"This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory," Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said. "Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl. I commend the quick and decisive action of our Law Enforcement division in responding to this tragedy and ensuring Mr. Proefriedt did not escape justice."

Proefriedt was found in the woods less than a mile from the residence where the incident occurred after his vehicle had become stuck in the mud.

He was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, and criminal contempt in the first degree for violating an order of protection. The first two charges are classified as class A felonies, while the contempt charge is a class E felony.

Authorities stated Proefriedt had a "history of domestic incidents with the victim and there was an active Stay Away Order of Protection in place."

The suspect currently remains in the Broome County Sheriff's Office's custody while he awaits his arraignment. The investigation is ongoing.

