Man Shows Off 'Rockstar Cat Daddy' Skills but the Internet Isn't Convinced

A social media video of a cat playing with her owner while standing on her hind legs has delighted audiences on TikTok.

The viral video captured Demi the cat standing up and playfully trying to follow a toy that her owner had been holding up on a string. Thousands of TikTok viewers have been left stunned at how the grey and white cat managed to stay upright for so long, as her gaze stayed patiently on the toy her owner was dangling in front of her.

The video has been captioned: "Rockstar cat daddy."

A stock image of a cat standing up. Demi the cat has garnered plenty of attention on TikTok after being seen standing up for a long period of time in a viral video. Getty Images

Contrary to the surprised TikTok comments below the post, cats can stand on their hind legs and do so quite well and frequently. However, it's something that usually happens when they feel nervous or threatened by another animal or a person. Standing tall and upright gives them the opportunity to pounce and attack, or just jump away if needed.

Demi the cat is likely standing on her hind legs in the TikTok video because she's in an alert state while waiting for a chance to grab the toy from her owner. Her owner revealed in a comment under another TikTok post that Demi frequently stands upright and struggles to grab toys, which is quite uncommon when cats play because the "messages are not getting sent to her brain like they do in 'normal' kitties." Demi's owner shared that a vet had told her that.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 14 by @AuntJoJo11, the TikTok post which can be seen here has been viewed over 6.4 million times and liked by over 1.3 million users. The account features many videos of Demi the cat standing on her hind legs and struggling to grasp for toys, making it one of the white and grey cat's main character traits.

Over 5,000 TikTok users have commented on the post to date.

One user wrote: "I'm crying why is he avoiding the toy?" "I've never seen a cat stand for so long," another user said.

"He's a little lost but he's on the right track," shared a third user. "I think your cat is malfunctioning," commented yet another user.

