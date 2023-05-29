Pets

Man Shows Off 'Rockstar Cat Daddy' Skills but the Internet Isn't Convinced

By
Pets Cats Internet Animals TikTok

A social media video of a cat playing with her owner while standing on her hind legs has delighted audiences on TikTok.

The viral video captured Demi the cat standing up and playfully trying to follow a toy that her owner had been holding up on a string. Thousands of TikTok viewers have been left stunned at how the grey and white cat managed to stay upright for so long, as her gaze stayed patiently on the toy her owner was dangling in front of her.

The video has been captioned: "Rockstar cat daddy."

Cat
A stock image of a cat standing up. Demi the cat has garnered plenty of attention on TikTok after being seen standing up for a long period of time in a viral video. Getty Images

Contrary to the surprised TikTok comments below the post, cats can stand on their hind legs and do so quite well and frequently. However, it's something that usually happens when they feel nervous or threatened by another animal or a person. Standing tall and upright gives them the opportunity to pounce and attack, or just jump away if needed.

Demi the cat is likely standing on her hind legs in the TikTok video because she's in an alert state while waiting for a chance to grab the toy from her owner. Her owner revealed in a comment under another TikTok post that Demi frequently stands upright and struggles to grab toys, which is quite uncommon when cats play because the "messages are not getting sent to her brain like they do in 'normal' kitties." Demi's owner shared that a vet had told her that.

@auntjojo11

Rockstar cat daddy! #specialneedscat #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound - AuntJoJo

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 14 by @AuntJoJo11, the TikTok post which can be seen here has been viewed over 6.4 million times and liked by over 1.3 million users. The account features many videos of Demi the cat standing on her hind legs and struggling to grasp for toys, making it one of the white and grey cat's main character traits.

Over 5,000 TikTok users have commented on the post to date.

One user wrote: "I'm crying why is he avoiding the toy?" "I've never seen a cat stand for so long," another user said.

"He's a little lost but he's on the right track," shared a third user. "I think your cat is malfunctioning," commented yet another user.

Newsweek reached out to @AuntJoJo11 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC