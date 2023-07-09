Man Backed for Shutting Down Party Over Brother's Remark to Wife: 'Crying'

A man has been applauded for cutting his family's July 4 celebrations short after his wife was upset by a comment his brother made.

In a Reddit post shared under the handle u/JacketMaterial6832, the man claimed that his wife has been "depressed" since losing a well paying job back in November.

"Her unemployment ran out and she's now an assistant manager at a fast food place," he wrote. "She had a three-phase interview for a job last week and didn't get picked at the end of it after almost a two month process."

Despite this, the couple decided to push forward with plans for hosting a July 4 barbecue and pool party with their family. Unfortunately, the party was cut short following his sibling's comments.

Stock images of a party and a crying woman. A husband has been backed for shutting down his family's July 4 celebrations prematurely. SeventyFourAntonioGuillem/Getty

The CDC estimates that 4.7 percent of U.S. adults experience regular feelings of depression. These can often be exacerbated by situations such as unemployment, with a 2005 study published in the Nordic Journal of Psychiatry identifying an association between long-term unemployment and an increased risk of major depressive episode.

Family members going through these kinds of difficulties need support, which might go some way to explaining why the response to the husband's drastic actions has been so well received. The flashpoint during his and his wife's July 4 party came when his brother made a comment about the college degree she has hanging on their living room wall.

According to the Reddit post, the brother told his wife: "You might as well shred that experience piece of paper because it's doing you no good." The remark drew an immediate response.

"My wife started crying and that's extremely out of character for her," the husband said. "She goes to the bedroom and locks herself in." Though his brother insisted it was "a joke," the husband had "had enough" and ordered everybody to go home as the party was "canceled."

"My parents started arguing saying some people drove a few hours to be here and I said have the party at your place," he said. "I told everyone to grab whatever you came with and leave." His family did not take the decision well, with his mom branding him an "awful host" and "embarrassment to my family." Since then he's been getting text messages from people either expressing concern for his wife or hitting out at his actions.

Yet psychotherapist and author James Miller felt the husband was entirely justified in his approach given what his wife is likely going through. "For many people their identity is wrapped up in their job and the accolades they have earned over time," Miller told Newsweek. "To be terminated from a place of employment has devastating effects on a person. To be relegated to an assistant manager position can be very humbling."

He felt that, in this context, the husband was "well within his rights" to cancel the party. "His wife was in pain and needed to be supported," Miller said. "Yes, it was an extreme boundary that many will not understand but he did what he thought was healthy for the two of them. Those who think he is in the wrong have not experienced something as difficult as this situation with the wife. They may never get it, but at least he protected her in her time of need."

Despite this, he felt it was important, in a more general sense, that people recognize that work "is an extension of the person, not their identity."

"Taking inventory of what one does have in one's life is a priority," Miller said. "Additionally, engaging in activities that bring one joy or contentment is also important. Look at the characteristics that you like about yourself and focus on being even better at them."

Miller's sentiments on prioritizing the wife's feelings were echoed on Reddit. One user wrote: "Good for you for having your wife's back," with another agreeing: "She takes priority, and everyone else should understand that."

A third said: "From what I gathered, you put your partner's well-being first and foremost. You stated her crying was out of character, therefore a serious situation, and you acted accordingly." A fourth, meanwhile, told the Redditor: "Stop inviting them [your family] to your parties if they act this way."

Newsweek reached out to u/JacketMaterial6832 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have a monetary dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.