Man Singing 'American Boy' by Estelle With Dachshund Caught on Doorbell Vid

A dog named Buddy and his owner, Mr. Wes, have left the internet in stitches with a video that shows them singing their own version of Estelle's "American Boy," caught on the doorbell camera.

In the footage, shared on TikTok on Sunday under the username Jacksdoorbelljingles, the dachshund and his owner can be seen singing an adaptation of the song that instead of talking about American boys, talks about a dachshund boy who really wants to go to the park and see his "mates."

The song goes: "Take me for a walk I'd like to go someday / Take me to the park I want to see my mates / I really want to come sniff from you / You'll be my dachshund boy."

Buddy and his owner have created quite a few doorbell parodies together, including songs like "Dachshund Through the Snow" and "Santa Paws Is Coming to Town" most recently.

Dachshunds were initially bred to hunt badgers, and their name is actually German for "badger dog." According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the animals' short legs keep them low to the ground to track scents, and their narrow bodies allow them to crawl into burrows, looking for badgers.

The breed can come in two different sizes, the standard dachshunds that weigh up to 35 pounds and were used to hunt badgers and wild boars, and the miniature ones, which weigh up to 11 pounds or less, and were used for smaller prey.

According to the AKC, even though dachshunds are also commonly known as sausage dogs, the famous meat sandwich was at first renamed "dachshund dog," before being shortened to "hot dog."

The TikTok video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving more than 513,000 views and 67,000 likes so far.

One user, Adam, commented: "This is the cutest thing ever." And Charlotte Wombwell wrote: "I prefer this to the original song." TikToker melstanswood posted that "we need an album."

Another user, hmhayes000, commented: "My husband and I always do song parodies to our dog, too. Adding this to the list." And Longboi asked: "When does this come out on spotify???"

Meghan Seton wrote: "He's like Dad. Put me down + let's get going." And Bailey Holkan posted that "this is the best video on the internet."

Newsweek reached out to Jacksdoorbelljingles for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.