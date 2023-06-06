Man Slammed For How He 'Hijacked' Sister's Wedding And Rehearsal Dinner

A man has been slammed after he refused a request not to wear his wedding ring at his sister's wedding.

In a viral Reddit post shared in the Am I The ****** (AITA) forum, user No-Team315 explained he had not seen his family in months and had rekindled a friendship in Ireland that turned into the pair getting married.

Just two weeks before his sister's wedding in the U.S., the man revealed that he and his new husband were married and said the purpose was to remove concerns they were "stealing any thunder."

In the post titled, "AITA for wearing my wedding ring to my sister's wedding against her wishes and 'hijacking' her night?," the Reddit user explained how he met his family for the first time since making his announcement at a rehearsal for his sister's big day.

"[The] rehearsal dinner was on Friday, and that was where we all met up for the first time," he said. "My mom was overjoyed to see me and my partner and spent a large part of the night telling stories about she had always predicted there was something different about my friendship with him compared to others I was close with in high school.

"It was a very sweet moment. But at the end of the night, my sister pulled me aside and asked if we would not wear our wedding rings to her ceremony.

"I was confused, so I asked why. She said I was taking the attention off her and she was already bitter that I [had] 'hijacked' her rehearsal dinner.

"I refused…the ceremony was beautiful but she didn't speak to me for the rest of the weekend and we ended up leaving the reception early."

Wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk Zoe Burke told Newsweek: "Weddings are a really special occasion and take a lot of planning, so it's natural for the couple to want the focus to be on them for the day. It's not a selfish ask, when lots of planning and money have gone into the festivities."

She added: "That being said, they are a celebration of joy, and whilst etiquette dictates that you should hold off on announcing big news at someone else's wedding without permission, if that does happen, the day will still ultimately be all about the couple.

"In this kind of situation, you should respect the couple's wishes—the guest in question could have announced [his marriage] before the big day, or wait until after. I think when you are a guest of any kind of event, you should respect the hosts' wishes."

The post has attracted nearly 10,000 upvotes and some 2,000 comments since it was shared on Wednesday, May 31.

Many commenters blasted the man over his behavior but others were more sympathetic about his decision to wear his wedding ring.

Reddit user Hisseoh8 said: "He could have easily not worn the rings and announced afterwards. Three months later? And I don't buy this one track kind ****. He's an ******* because he couldn't be bothered to see her side."

Wattbutter added: "It's not about the bloody rings, it's about what they stand for—his marriage—and how he happened to announce it two weeks before his sister's marriage which effectively stole the thunder from his sister's big day when he had three-four whole months of marriage to announce it to his close family."

In contrast, Sea_Rise_1907 said: "Am I crazy or should people be freely able to wear rings of their choice on their own body without being criticized for it."

