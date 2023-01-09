Man Slammed for Kicking Out Stepdaughter in Favor of Sister: 'Unfair'

A man has been slammed for kicking his stepdaughter out of his apartment to move in his sister instead.

On January 5, Reddit user u/amibeingtheah shared the story on the popular r/AmITheA****** forum, where it has received over 6.3k upvotes and more than 3,000 replies.

The 49-year-old explained: "Me and my wife have been married for five years. I have a stepdaughter, H [who is 22 years old]. H used to live in student housing, but is currently taking a year off school and therefore isn't eligible anymore."

But as the man owns an apartment near to his stepdaughter's workplace and school, they agreed to let her move in and do not charge her any rent. But the stepfather had recently decided things should change.

"My sister lost her job last year and works at a new place which pays much lower," he wrote. "She lives with her boyfriend and my 14-year-old niece and they're struggling with the rent. They like extravagance so this is hard on the entire family."

Seeing his sister's dilemma, he decided he would like to offer the apartment to her instead. "Since they're three people who actually need it. They're onboard with this and we've talked to H, that obviously it won't be immediately and we'll give her some time to find her another place," said the man.

"H got so upset and said if she really had to move it's going to be hard," said the poster. "I offered to help her find somewhere, but said that this is our decision. My wife isn't happy with this and said I'm being unfair to H."

In fact, 2022 statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau show that more than half of adults aged 18-24 still live in their parental home, while 16 percent of adults aged 25-34 also lived at home in 2022.

Managing attorney at Outerbridge Law P.C., Altagracia B. Pierre-Outerbridge told Newsweek: "As family is the pillar of society, we often naturally mix family with business. Renting to family is just as risky as renting to strangers."

On Reddit, thousands of users rushed to share their reactions to the man's dilemma, overwhelmingly slamming him for the decision to kick out his 22-year-old stepdaughter.

"YTA [you're the a******]," said one reply. "You can't just throw your stepdaughter out who will struggle with finding an apartment and paying rent probably even more."

Another said: "You are being unfair to H, in that you're kicking out a 22-year-old who is working & has done absolutely nothing wrong in favor of two grown adults with jobs who can't be bothered to live within their means and are dragging their kid down with them. It's your property and of course you can do as you like, but don't delude yourself into thinking you're being fair, because you're not."

"Your stepdaughter shouldn't be punished for your sister living outside her means," said another. "I wonder if you would have done things differently if she was your biological daughter."

In a later update, the man clarified his position: "The extravagance comment doesn't mean they're not living within their means, obviously they've cut down now. Just wanted to clarify because telling me to just tell my sister to no be extravagant isn't really helpful when it's already been done.

"And I'm sorry but everyone is saying I'm favoring two adults over my young stepdaughter, but my niece is 14. She's a minor," he said.

Newsweek has reached out to u/amibeingtheah for comment. We were unable to verify the details of this case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.