Man Slammed for Pressuring Bridesmaid Into Revealing Pregnancy: 'Back Off'

A groom harassing a bridesmaid to reveal her pregnancy before she's ready has sparked fury online.

Sharing her frustration with Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable? (AIBU) forum, user Bunny44 explained that she and her ex-boyfriend are both in a mutual friends' wedding party.

Despite splitting seven years ago, her ex still has feelings for her. The pair also share some friends, including a couple that are about to get married. She is a bridesmaid in the wedding, while her ex is a groomsman.

A stock photo of a bride and two bridesmaids holding bouquets. The poster and her ex are both in a mutual friends' wedding party. Image Source/iStock/Getty Images Plus

For a long time after the split, their mutual friends hoped that the couple would reunite, but she moved on.

The poster recently went through a difficult break-up and is 12 weeks pregnant. She told the bride while she picking out dresses, but has otherwise kept her pregnancy under wraps.

Since informing the couple, the groom has been demanding that Bunny44 tell her ex about the baby, sending her non-stop messages.

"He thought my ex would be upset and wanted to give him some time to be ok before the wedding," she wrote.

"I was in the middle of a s***storm with the baby's father. [I] told the guy that I was planning on telling my ex when I had my own head [around] the matter, which wasn't yet but maybe in a few weeks."

The groom wasn't happy with Bunny44's response, complaining that she "put him in an awkward position."

At first, she ignored his messages, but he continued to bombard her. So, she asked the bride to step in and help.

A concerned young woman holding a cell phone. The groom is continuing to harass the poster, sending her non-stop messages. fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"[I said] that it was really upsetting me to be put under this type of pressure during such a hard time, but she said she agreed with him and that I needed to be more considerate of other people's feelings," she said.

The poster has asked her friends for space, but they are still pressuring her. She ran it by some of her other friends, who agree the couple are "out of line."

"How do I get them to back off?" she asked.

In a poll attached to the post, fellow Mumsnet users voted Bunny44 "YANBU" or "You are not being unreasonable," and advised her to back out of the wedding.

'Do What Is Healthy for You, Not for Them'

Moving on after a break up can be tough, but what if it's your friends that refuse to let your relationship go?

James Miller, a psychotherapist and host of self-development and wellbeing radio show LIFEOLOGY, said mutual friends can feel torn when a couple separates.

Weddings can also bring out the worst in people, turning usually level-headed humans into bride or groomzillas. However, wedding stress doesn't make bullying behavior acceptable.

A stock photo of a stressed pregnant woman sitting on a sofa and holding her bump. The groom's behavior is making the poster's pregnancy even more stressful. ronnachaipark/iStock/Getty Images Plus

In Bunny44's case, he recommends setting a boundary with her friends and backing out of the ceremony if they continue to overstep.

"Every time you try and explain your situation, they will find a loophole to coerce you to give in," he told Newsweek.

"They may have a tantrum, but you are doing what is healthy for you, not for them."

'These People Are Not Your Friends'

Commenters were confused by the bride and groom's attitude, with Lachimolala dubbing them "proper weirdos."

"It would be strange for you to contact an ex from seven years ago to let him know you are pregnant," said Ponderingwindow.

"He's not even the baby's father, so nothing to do with him whatsoever," wrote Motherofalittledragon.

Hallodarknessmyoldfriend urged the poster to ditch the wedding "for her own sanity."

Plimsongrey agreed, writing: "These people are not your friends. I'd cut them all off and move on."

BensonStabler called the couple a "bride & groomzilla."

"The irony of them telling YOU to be considerate of other peoples feelings in these circumstances is laughable," they said.

"They are only thinking about their special big day."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.