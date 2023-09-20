Man With Sledgehammer Dies Trying to Break Into California School

A man has died after being apprehended trying to enter school grounds while carrying a sledgehammer.

Long Beach Police in California said officers were called around 2:27 p.m. on Tuesday to a home invasion report on the 6700 block of Orizaba Avenue, Long Beach. On arriving, they were directed to McKinley Elementary School, a few blocks away on Paramount Boulevard and 68th Street, where a man had attempted to enter school grounds while in possession of a deadly weapon.

After scaling a fence into the school's parking lot, the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, then attempted to climb another barrier to get into the school grounds. According to the preliminary investigation statement, the man was "pulled down and detained by a group of male adults" while attempting to enter the grounds. The school was also put on lockdown when staff became aware of the intruder.

Once police officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the man was being "detained by a citizen" before handcuffing him. At this point officers "recognized he was unresponsive" and provided emergency medical aid.

Stock image of police tape. The incident is the second time McKinley Elementary has been locked down in two weeks. GETTY

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The police have confirmed that due to the fact the man was handcuffed at the time, the incident is now being investigated as an in-custody death, and clarified that "no force was used." His cause of death is yet to be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner, and the case is being investigated by homicide detectives.

A statement made by Long Beach Unified School District spokesperson Evelyn Somoza and sent to the Long Beach Post read: "McKinley Elementary School was locked down at about 2:45pm today" due to a "medical emergency in the school's parking lot that resulted in an individual's passing. Students and staff at the school remained safe. The lockdown was lifted at about 3:20pm"

A separate email sent to parents read: "Our school remains safe and will maintain a normal schedule tomorrow, though you may see additional safety personnel and other precautionary measures on campus."

Newsweek contacted the Long Beach Police Department via email for an update. They declined to give further updates at this stage.

This is the second incident at McKinley Elementary in less than a fortnight. On September 13, the school was locked down when a man allegedly pointed a gun at an eight-year-old girl. At this stage it is not clear if the two incidents are related.