Man Spots Six-Foot Python Slithering Down From Ceiling While on Toilet

While sitting on the toilet, a man in Queensland, Australia, saw something that made his blood run cold—Slithering out from the ceiling light was an enormous snake.

The reptile came down to rest on top of his shower screen, and the man quickly called in local snake catchers from Hudson Snake Catching to remove the trespasser.

"Carpet python gave a client a spook when they went to the bathroom today," Tim Hudson, of Hudson Snake Catching, said in a Facebook post.

The carpet python draped along the glass shower screen. He gave the home owner quite a shock. Hudson Snake Catching - Gold Coast Snake Catcher/Facebook

The six-foot snake was caught at a property in Oxenford, in the suburbs of Gold Coast, on June 12 by Hudson's right hand man, Anthony Jackson.

Photos of the incident, shared to Hudson's Facebook page, show the enormous python draping its body over the glass shower screen, knocking over toiletries with its extensive coils.

Carpet pythons can be found everywhere in Australia except in Tasmania, according to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science. The most common subspecies in Gold Coast is the Coastal Carpet Python, which, as its name suggests, can be found along the country's East Coast.

Carpet pythons are a large snake species that can grow to lengths of up to 13 feet long, although most do not exceed eight feet.

The species gets its name from the carpet-like pattern across its scales that allow the snakes to camouflage themselves. However, it was definitely not camouflaged against the white walls of the resident's bathroom.

Carpet pythons are non-venomous and essentially harmless to humans. However, they can deliver a fairly nasty bite if they are harassed or provoked in any way, so it's always best to call in a licensed snake catcher if you find one on your property.

Instead of using venom to catch their prey, carpet pythons kill their prey by constriction. They ambush predators that use heat-sensitive organs on their lower jaws to track down the body heat of other animals, such as rodents, birds and possums.

At this time of year, snakes in Australia are looking for safe places to rest over the winter months. "Carpet pythons are entering brumation over the winter seeking warm shelter spots," he told Newsweek.

As a result, the snakes may find their way into people's homes.

Several user have commented on Hudson's post to share their thoughts on the incident.

"I would actually have a heart attack and die. Not exaggerating," commented one user.

"Your worst nightmare," said another.