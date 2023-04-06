Man Steals School Bus, Puts Dead Deer In It, Gets Naked During Police Chase

A man was arrested naked in Pennsylvania on Tuesday after allegedly stealing a school bus to transport a dead deer, then leading police on a chase through Carroll Township.

The suspect left the vehicle following a pursuit, during which he nearly flipped the bus, said the Carroll Township Police Department (CTPD). Officers said they later detained 25-year-old Tony Saunders, who told them he planned to use the dead deer as fertilizer.

According to a crime report published on its website, the Carroll Township Police Department was informed at 7:10 a.m. local time about "a stolen bus that had been observed in the Dillsburg Area."

The bus had been reported stolen from Abbottstown, with officers across York and Adams county asked to "be on the lookout."

Stock photo showing school buses outside Merion Elementary School in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, a man was arrested naked in Pennsylvania after allegedly stealing a school bus, then leading police on a chase. William Thomas Cain/GETTY

The CTPD said their officers spotted a school bus in a Giant Foods and Rite Aid parking lot, with its lights repeatedly switching on and off. After it matched the description of the stolen vehicle, they began to pursue it.

The police report said: "Officers caught up to the bus driving North in the area of the Mechanicsburg/Bowmansdale exit on Route 15.

"Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the school bus, and the bus eventually pulled over near the junction of the PA Turnpike. The bus nearly immediately pulled away and continued to drive North on Route 15, winding in and out of traffic lanes.

"After passing the exit for Lower Allen Dr. the bus exited the highway and drove over a berm, nearly overturning the bus. The bus continued to drive onto Gettysburg Rd. in Lower Allen Township where it turned into a nearby neighborhood. The driver of the bus fled on foot through a wooded area after leaving the bus behind."

Officers later came across a suspect male while searching "the area of nearby railroad tracks," who ran from police.

The suspect led them "through parking lots and busy traffic areas," and stripped off his clothes during the chase. He was eventually apprehended naked, and admitted he'd been driving the stolen bus earlier in the day, said police, who identified him as Tony Saunders.

Saunders "said that he had taken the vehicle and had placed a deceased deer in the back of the bus and was going to drive the deer to his residence and use the deceased deer as fertilizer for his garden."

He was taken to York Central Booking, and has been charged with fleeing an officer, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and reckless driving.