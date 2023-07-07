Man Takes Cat to the Vet, but He Isn't Prepared for What They Find

A cat owner taking his pet to the vet to be spayed was shocked to discover she's already pregnant.

Junior finance analyst Mo, from London, took his cat 18-month-old cat Fifi to the vet on June 30 for a routine spay surgery. However, the vet quickly realized that Fifi was four weeks pregnant, with four kittens due towards the end of July.

"I was shocked," the 24-year-old told Newsweek. "I think the father is the neighbor's cat. She's an outdoor cat and if we don't let her out she'll throw a tantrum."

Mo shared a video of a Fifi at the vet to his TikTok account (@m3d980), announcing her surprise pregnancy.

Fifi looked as stunned by the pregnancy news as her owner. @m3d980

The calico can be seen sitting on the table, innocently looking at the camera. A remix of Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" is used to soundtrack the clip, but the lyrics have been replaced with the word "d***" over and over again.

"She does not rest," Mo wrote alongside the funny footage, which has been viewed over 750,000 times.

According to PetMD, the gestation period for cats is roughly two months, meaning Fifi is around half-way through her pregnancy. The symptoms of cat pregnancy are subtle, so it can be tough for owners to spot the signs.

Symptoms include behavior changes—such as becoming more affectionate or aggressive—a rounded stomach and enlarged nipples. Although, physical symptoms do not always appear until further into the pregnancy.

This was actually Mo's second attempt to get Fifi spayed, with the frisky feline already giving birth to two litters. The first time, the pregnancy was planned and resulted in four kittens. The second time was also surprise pregnancy, with Fifi giving birth to three kittens that were also put up for adoption.

This is Fifi's third pregnancy, with her kittens all being adopted out to loving homes. @m3d980

"This time she was scheduled to be spayed as soon as the kittens left, but unfortunately she was pregnant again," he said.

"We are working with the vet to ensure that next time we get her spayed within the right time frame."

Fellow cat owners found the video hysterical, with Pretty Litter commenting: "She's been busy."

"She was ten steps ahead of you," agreed GSP6.

"That's when u understand the frustration the parents of the teen moms in movies," said Albedopisslover69.

"She looks really embarrassed," said Lobotomy Thottie.

"I'll show this to my cat before she even starts asking to go outside," said Daphne.

"Idk man I heard pets take on their owner's personalities," joked chingona042.

Mo said he plans to put the kittens up for adoption once they are old enough.

"I will find loving homes for them when they are ready," he said. "But I will keep one before getting her spayed."

