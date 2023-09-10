Man Takes Hostages at Gas Station After Stepfather Found Dead, Ex Tied Up

A murder suspect is dead after taking multiple people hostage inside a gas station in West Virginia after his stepfather was found fatally shot inside a home in Ohio, authorities said.

David Maynard was shot by officers when he came to the door of the Speedway on C Street in Ceredo early Sunday, local news station WOWK-TV reported.

Daniel Burbank, a reporter for WCHS-TV, posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, that captured audio of the moment officers fired multiple shots during the standoff.

Maynard was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the station. Authorities at the scene confirmed that all three hostages were safe.

Stock photo. David Maynard was shot dead following a hostage situation in West Virginia. iStock

Police in Ironton, around 15 miles north of Ceredo in Ohio, had asked the public to be on the lookout for Maynard on Friday as they searched for him after his stepfather was found dead inside a home. Maynard's ex-girlfriend was found tied up but unharmed in the home, according to Ironton police chief Dan Johnson.

"They heard a woman screaming for help inside," Johnson said. "So, they forced their way into the rear door, got inside found the woman. She was tied up in a bedroom there."

Johnson said he believed Maynard had previously served time in prison for murder.

According to WOWK-TV, Maynard was spotted in Kenova, four miles west of Ceredo, on Saturday night. A shelter-in-place order was put in place as police searched for him.

Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan said that Maynard had taken three hostages at a gas station in nearby Ceredo at around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Sullivan said a hostage negotiator with the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team had spoken with Maynard for around 90 minutes.

Officers rescued one hostage, identified as a clerk, from the gas station. The two other hostages, who were customers, had previously been released by Maynard, the WOWK-TV reported.

Sullivan said none of the hostages appeared to have sustained any visible injuries.

Before the hostage situation, authorities said Maynard had kidnapped and carjacked two women in separate incidents in Kentucky.

According to WOWK-TV, Maynard abducted one of the women in Carter County. She was able to get away at some point and her vehicle was found.

Later on Saturday, a woman was carjacked and kidnapped near a Dollar General in Louisa, 25 miles south of Ceredo. Authorities are still searching for that woman and her vehicle.

Newsweek has contacted authorities in Ironton Police and Kenova Police for further comment via email.