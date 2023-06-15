Fury as Man Tells Sister He's Dating Her Brother-in-Law Before Wedding

A man revealing that he's been secretly dating the brother of his sister's fiancé—a month before the wedding—is being shamed online.

Posting his dilemma to Reddit's infamous "Am I the A******?" (AITA) community, user u/Pleasant-Ad-807 always believed that he and his sister had a close relationship. That is, until a few years ago, when she shared her resentment toward his "golden child" status growing up.

"I honestly thought the whole thing was pretty silly, especially since we were both years out of being under our parents' roof at this point," he wrote.

A file photo of a brother and sister arguing on a sofa. The poster's sister was devastated to find that her in-laws like him more. fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The pair avoided each other for a while, other than at family events. As an olive branch, she invited the poster to her engagement party, where he met her fiancé's younger brother.

"We immediately got along," he said. "The two of us got to know each other and spent about a year as friends before making things official around a month before my sister's wedding."

His new boyfriend's parents were welcoming, immediately making Pleasant-Ad-807 feel like "a part of the family." He's also bonded with their youngest brother, playing the video game Overwatch 2 together. However, his sister was hurt by the revelation.

"Apparently she didn't receive the same treatment," he continued. "This resulted in a big argument which led to her saying something to the effect of 'I guess this is what happens when two golden children get together.'

"It further devolved with her pointing out that out of all the people in the world, she couldn't believe I had chosen her husband's brother."

A file photo of a mother-in-law giving the side-eye to her daughter-in-law across a table. The poster considered telling his boyfriend's parents about his sister's feelings. Motortion/iStock/Getty Images Plus

His sister accused him of stealing opportunities from her during their childhood, along with stealing her new in-laws. The poster thought about telling his boyfriend's parents about the disagreement, but so far has stayed quiet.

"I don't really know where I stand in this conflict and at this point I'd just like some outside perspective," he said. "AITA?"

According to Dr. Frieda Birnbaum, a research psychologist and psychotherapist based in Saddle River, "golden children" and "scapegoats" are raised by narcissistic parents.

Although golden children receive praise and affection from their parents, the love is conditional on the golden child behaving a certain way. In contrast, scapegoats are heavily criticized and blamed for any issues, even if it's completely out of their control.

"This causes animosity and unnecessary sibling rivalry," Birnbaum told Newsweek.

"People pleasing is a major sign of being a golden child because there are high stakes of disappointing parents."

Some golden children develop low self-esteem, as they learn that their value is based solely on achievement, while constant admiration turns others into narcissists themselves.

A file photo of a male same-sex couple dancing at a wedding. The bride is furious that her brother is dating the groom's sibling. SeventyFour/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"This can depend on how dysfunctional the parenting was and if they received any emotional support," explained Birnbaum.

Reddit users supported the poster's sister, voting him "YTA" or "You're the A******" in the comments.

"Convenient that [he] comes out with the relationship right before [his] sister's wedding," said Liss78. "That's huge."

"That poor woman," wrote ContributionMean1326. "Nothing special just for herself even now that she's going to be a married adult."

"She has worked hard to carve out a life for herself, but now this is just history repeating itself with her being second best to you with the in-laws," agreed Daveii_captain.

"Do you have a history of telling on your sister to make her look bad??" asked callmesillysally.

"Your first instinct is to dismiss her feelings and go tell the in-laws, destroying any form of relationship they do have? Id be angry too," said TheSuperAlly.

"Everything about what you've written screams I need attention," commented Winter_Raisin_591. "I can't wait to see what you do next."

Newsweek reached out to u/Pleasant-Ad-807 for comment via Reddit. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.