Man Threatening to Call Cops on Brother for Being Forced to Babysit Praised

Single parenting can be hard, and not everyone handles it well. However, whatever your age, whatever your circumstances, the child should come first.

In a Reddit post by user Money_Improvement274, the 29-year-old man wrote that his brother, 27, has a 4-year-old daughter. "His daughter's mom passed away 'cause of birth complications and he's been raising her mostly alone ever since," he explained. "Recently he asked me if I could babysit her for the night so he could go on a date, but I refused cause I'm not experienced with kids and frankly, cause I simply don't want to babysit."

The situation came to a head when, recently, "around 7pm I suddenly hear a girl knocking at my door and there was my niece while my brother was nowhere to be found," the poster wrote. "I let her in my room and then I started calling him multiple times, but he wouldn't pick up any of my calls. After half an hour I ended up giving him a message that if he doesn't come back in 15 minutes then I'll report him to the police for child abandonment."

The poster wrote that his brother came back after 20 minutes, "but luckily for him I didn't call the police yet." Describing his brother as "furious," he added that his sibling began "berating" him in front of his child. His brother then sent him messages accusing him of failing him and a niece. He wrote "that I don't love her and see her as a burden and that I couldn't even allow him this night of fun when he hadn't had sex since his daughter was born."

Widowers are eight times more likely to remarry over their lifetimes than widows, according to Abel Keogh, author of The Ultimate Dating Guide for Widowers, as reported by the National Widowers Organization. Within two years of becoming a widower, 61 percent of widowed men find themselves in a serious relationship of remarried, compared to 19 percent of widows, according to Keogh.

Ruth E. Freeman, president and founder of Peace at Home Parenting Solutions, told Newsweek her thoughts on the delicate family matter.

"Caring for young children is demanding, and not everyone feels comfortable doing so. Perhaps most importantly, some people don't really intuitively understand what young children need, which can lead to all kinds of problems," Freeman said.

"Would it be nice, if this struggling father of a 4-year-old daughter who lost her mother had more support from his family? Of course. Nevertheless, it is not this child's uncle's responsibility to care for her. And dad dropping the child off alone is treating both his child and his brother with considerable disrespect. His daughter has suffered enough of a loss without having to be in the middle of feuding adults.

"It seems the writer's boyfriend had some feelings about the situation. If he wanted to provide childcare, he could have contacted the child's dad and offered to do so. Blaming his partner for not being willing to care for the child is simply not helpful," added Freeman. "Frankly, the original poster telling his brother that he would call the police about abandonment was a pretty straightforward way to make the boundary that he wanted to make.

"Dad certainly needs and deserves support, but trying to guilt-trip or force family members into caring for his child is not a useful approach and could end up being hurtful to his child as well as his family relationships," Freeman said. "Some other options might be to contact local faith communities and ask if there are folks who might be willing to help support a motherless child, reach out to social services agencies for resources, talk with family and friends about his needs and ask for suggestions, write into neighborhood social media groups looking for ideas.

"He may also want to check in with his child's medical providers who may have suggestions about support resources. If anyone volunteers, it is important that Dad finds ways to get references and check people out, but the chances are he would find some caring individuals or organizations that might be willing to help."

Users on Reddit decided that the original poster was not in the wrong. "If affordable childcare is scarce, don't spend that money on a date when it could go to your kid," wrote one user.

"His poor daughter. She just learned her father will abandon her and sees her as a burden," commented another.

Some users disagreed. "Frankly, most people are more willing to help strangers than you are to help family," wrote one user, while another posted, "may I say, type of person that I would never ever want to be friends with/related to."

