Man Tracks Down His Stolen Car, Shoots and Kills the Person Driving It—Cops

A Texas man is alleged to have fatally shot a suspect who had earlier stolen his vehicle, according to police.

San Antonio officers were dispatched to 3200 SE Military Drive after being alerted to a shooting in progress at about 4:04 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. When they arrived, police found a man who claimed his vehicle had been stolen and that he had tracked it to the location.

"Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect (SP) standing near the listed vehicle stating he was just involved in a shooting at the location," a San Antonio police statement sent to Newsweek said.

"SP complied with officer commands and was detained without incident. SP stated his vehicle was stolen earlier that afternoon and was being tracked to the location. SP drove to the location and observed the victim sitting inside the vehicle in an open parking lot."

The statement continued: "A verbal confrontation ensued when SO fired several rounds into the vehicle after being advised that the victim displayed a weapon.

"Victim was struck by gunfire and was unresponsive when officers arrived. EMS transported the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

An investigation into the fatal shooting and the circumstances that led up to it is ongoing, according to police.

During a press briefing, San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) public information officer Nick Soliz urged people not to go after suspected criminals.

Local news network KSAT Soliz said: "I know that it's frustrating, but please do not take matters into your own hands."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country, 13 people have been fatally shot in San Antonio since March 1.

The USAA stated that Texas led the nation in the number of car thefts in 2022. According to the USAA, its members had some 20,000 of their vehicles stolen.

A USAA release shared on March 28 stated that the figure represented an 8 percent increase on the previous year. It added that California, Colorado, Washington and Florida rounded up the top five states for vehicle thefts.

According to the USAA, there are several things that can be done to prevent vehicle thefts, which include: