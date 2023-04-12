Man Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant

A 21-year-old man has been trampled to death by a wild elephant in India.

Ebin Sebastian was found lying near his farm, located in Cherupuzha of the Kannur district in Kerala state, with injuries to his head and chest on the morning of April 12, Cherupuzha police told the Deccan Herald.

From his injuries officials could tell that an elephant had trampled him to death. Of particular concern was a severe wound on the back of his head, The New Indian Express reported.

Sebastian was rushed to a nearby hospital, but it was too late and he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

It was the second elephant attack to occur in the district within a month and an investigation has been launched into what happened.

A file photo of an Asian elephant. A man was killed by an elephant in India. Panompon-Jaturavittawong/Getty

On March 17, a 43-year-old was trampled to death by an elephant in Aralam, also in Kerala, the Express reported.

The attacks come as citizens living in rural communities express concern at the rising number of conflicts between animals and humans.

Trouble with elephants in particular has been on the rise in India for some time, which is thought mainly to be a result of habitat loss. As human development projects expand, habitats are becoming smaller, forcing humans and wildlife together.

Climate change is also making life harder for elephants, creating further potential for conflict. As the temperature increases, water sources are more likely to dry up, causing elephants to hunt out new resources in populated areas.

Fragmented habitats can also cause "crop raiding" instances, when elephants stray onto farmlands in search of food and water, ruining growing crops as they do so.

This can lead to instances of retaliation against elephants, with people attacking them. Such behavior is also very dangerous, as when provoked elephants can be extremely aggressive.

Although usually gentle creatures, elephants, particularly males, can grow to huge sizes and inflict serious injuries on humans in just seconds. Their trunks are so strong that they can lift 700 pounds or more.

Duncan McNair, a lawyer and the founder and CEO of charity Save The Asian Elephants, previously told Newsweek: "Elephants are immensely intelligent. Their brains weigh 10 pounds or more and have complex surface folds and a highly developed hippocampus, which enables profound emotions of grief, compassion, humor, role-playing and anger. So, while they are a gentle and recessive species, if roused by threats or attacks, they can be deadly."

India is home to more than half of the remaining Asian elephant population. They are an endangered species, and their populations are decreasing worldwide.

