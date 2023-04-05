'Life Is Too Short': Man Treats Himself to $125 Weekly Spas To Beat Stress

A man working a high-flying finance job claims to have found the perfect way to unwind each week—with a $125 spa session.

Patrick Reid, 53, lives in London and swears by his method of de-stressing after a long week at work.

Reid started his weekly spa trips about four years ago and treats himself to a £100 ($125) spa afternoon once a week.

"I felt really stressed in my job," Reid told Newsweek. "Life is too short!"

During each trip he has a massage and spends some time relaxing in the steam room, and every two weeks has a facial too.

"I tell myself it makes me more productive," he laughed. "I work long hours and it is the only time I take for myself. I feel like I am 10 years younger since I started, there is no question about that."

According to Gallup's latest State of the Global Workplace report, U.S. workers are some of the most stressed in the world.

Between 2021 and 2022, Gallup surveyed individuals across the world about their workplace stress levels.

U.S. and Canadian workers ranked highest for daily stress levels of all groups surveyed, with 57 percent of North American workers reporting feeling stressed on a daily basis.

Of those that reported stress at work, 65 percent said that their workplace stress had caused difficulties in their everyday life while 29 percent said that they had yelled at co-workers because of stress.

There are plenty of tips for how to combat the negative impact of workplace stress, from leaving work in the office to taking time off when you need it.

But a recent survey by Redfield & Wilson Strategies for Newsweek found that 1 in 5 Americans would like to quit their job.

By taking the time out each week to treat himself to a spa day, Reid explained that he feels a lot better. "It gives me total relaxation and time out for myself," he said.

An FX trader providing professional consultancy in global currency markets, spending $125 a week may add up, equaling $6,500 in 12 months—but Reid explained that it is more than worth it.

"I know it may sound like a luxury but I would rather do that than go to the theater or go out for a drink in a fancy bar," said Reid.

When it comes to how others handle their stress levels, Reid believes that everyone should give a spa day a try.

"The world would be a much better place if we all did it a little," he said.

