Man's Unusual Restaurant Habit Divides Internet—'Second-Hand Embarrassment'

A woman who shared a video showcasing her boyfriend's unique habit when dining out in restaurants has sparked quite the debate online.

The clip was posted to TikTok on May 29 by user @zoefried_ and has received more than 1.2 million views. In it, a man can be seen bringing a plate of food over to her table. Only, he isn't a server at the restaurant—he's her boyfriend.

An onscreen caption explains: "My boyfriend's beige flag is that he gets impatient at restaurants and helps the waitress bring the plates to our table."

Screenshots of the boyfriend bringing the food over to the restaurant table.

"Beige flag" was originally a term used to describe someone who hadn't put enough effort into creating their profile on a dating app. Today, the phrase has evolved on TikTok to refer to a romantic partner's unusual habits. These habits are not necessarily viewed as a deal breaker but more of a minor annoyance. However, in the case of zoefried_, many seemed to think the flag should be upgraded from beige to red.

These days, it doesn't take long for someone to be sworn off a prospective partner: fewer than 20 minutes in fact. Maybe it's down to this being the dating app and social-media age. The average person knows if they want a second date within 19 minutes of their first, according to a survey of 2,000 single Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Avocado Green Mattress. When it came to ending things, respondents cited several familiar concerns with clinginess, overuse of social media, poor hygiene, undue focus on pets and a poor sense of humor, among the most regularly cited concerns.

However, the study also found that poor manners were seen as a major turnoff, with 38 percent of respondents ending things because of this. That might go some way to explaining the reaction to zoefried_'s video. To some, her boyfriend's desire to assist the table service could be seen as gentlemanly. In this instance, though, many online saw it as simply rude. His partner certainly felt awkward, writing alongside the clip: "I have severe second hand embarrassment."

That sentiment was echoed in the comments, with one viewer writing: "I'd be so unbelievably embarrassed." Another commented: "I've never seen a bigger red flag than this." A third posted: "This isn't even a red flag, this is a warning shot." One went even further, writing it was a "scarlet deep blood red flag."

One viewer wrote that, if it were them, "there would never be a second date," with another adding: "Not having patience is a red flag for me." Elsewhere, one concerned viewer posted that they "would not associate with them in public" if they were his friend.

Another, meanwhile, asked: "What's the color beyond red, because that's what this is?"

