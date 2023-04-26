News

Man Using Leaf Blower in His Yard Shot Dead by Neighbor: Police

An Illinois man was fatally shot in the head following an argument with his neighbor, according to police.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to reports of an unresponsive man on a driveway in the 4700 block of North Black Oak Avenue, in Unincorporated Antioch, north of Chicago, at about 7:53 p.m. on April 12.

When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as William Martys, 59, being treated by paramedics.

Martys was later transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was later pronounced dead.

Stock image of a police car
A file photo of police cars. Ettore Lacchei, 79, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Getty

An autopsy carried out by the Lake County Coroner's Office on April 13 found that Martys died after he received a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country, 60 people have been fatally shot in Illinois since April 1 this year.

Detectives later learned that while Martys was using the leaf blower, he was approached by his next-door neighbor Ettore Lacchei, 79, who allegedly had grievances.

Lacchei argued with Martys and during the same argument he shot the neighbor in the head and killed him.

Officers recovered the firearm that is believed to have been used close to Lacchei's property.

Following a search warrant being issued, which was carried out on April 25, Lacchei was arrested without incident at his home.

He was later charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held at the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in an April 25 Facebook news release: "Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William [Martys], who was senselessly murdered.

"The members of the sheriff's office are relentless when it comes to seeking justice for victims. The members of our Criminal Investigations Division have been working around the clock to bring [Mr. Martys'] murder to justice, and I am happy Mr. Martys' family can begin the closure and healing process."

Lake County State's attorney, Eric Rinehart, added: "I am proud of the work of the Sheriff's Office, our first assistant Lauren Callinan, and Chief of Criminal Heff Facklam who worked closely with detectives on this investigation.

"Once again, easy access to firearms has just turned a dispute into a deadly crime. We will support the victims and seek justice in the courtrooms."

Newsweek has contacted the Lake County Sheriff's Office for comment via its Facebook page.

