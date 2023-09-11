ManningCast 2023 Schedule: How to Watch Manning Brothers on Monday Nights

Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning are back for their third season running the ManningCast during ESPN's Monday Night Football games.

The ManningCast serves as an alternative broadcast for football fans. While the main Monday Night Football broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman airs on ESPN, the Manning brothers will have a simulcast on ESPN2 10 times this NFL season. Peyton and Eli provide commentary and analysis (along with several jokes) throughout their broadcast of the games and host a variety of famous guests. Former President Barack Obama, NBA superstar Steph Curry, and rapper Lil Wayne are among the celebrities Peyton and Eli have interviewed on the show.

The first ManningCast of the 2023 season will air during Monday night's game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. Peyton and Eli will be on the call for Aaron Rodgers' first game with the Jets.

(L-R) Former Football Quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning talk prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Here's how to watch the ManningCast this year. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Interested in the full 2023 ManningCast schedule? Or want to see the first guests of the new campaign?

Here's what to know about ManningCast for the rest of the season.

How to Watch the ManningCast Broadcast

The ManningCast will primarily air on ESPN2 throughout the 2023 season. Three editions of Monday Night Football with the Manning brothers will also air on ESPN+. Any fans hoping to stream the broadcast can do so via NFL+.

The simulcasts will begin airing at 8 p.m. ET, right before kickoff.

ManningCast 2023 Schedule

Ten games will get a simulcast with Peyton and Eli this NFL season. Nine regular season games will get the ManningCast treatment, as will ESPN's Wild Card game during the first round of the playoffs.

Here is the full schedule:

Week 1: Bills at Jets (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Week 4: Seahawks at Giants (ESPN2)

Week 5: Packers at Raiders (ESPN2)

Week 7: 49ers at Vikings (ESPN2)

Week 9: Chargers at Jets (ESPN2)

Week 10: Broncos at Bills (ESPN2)

Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Week 13: Bengals at Jaguars (ESPN2)

Week 15: Chiefs at Patriots (ESPN2)

Wild Card Weekend: TBD (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Who are the ManningCast Guests?

Omaha Productions announced Monday afternoon that former tennis player John McEnroe and former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the two guests on the Week 1 broadcast. Any fans hoping to see the full guest list for the season will have to be patient. Guests for a given game usually aren't revealed until the day of.

Tom Brady Snubbed During ManningCast "Auditions"

Last month, Peyton Manning teased a possible third host joining the ManningCast in 2023.

A video released last week by Omaha Productions showed that it was just one big set-up for a cameo-filled joke. In the video, Peyton and Eli were judging "auditions" for a new role on the ManningCast. Among the people up for the announcing gig? Pat McAfee, Sean McVay, and...Mike Tyson, to name a few. Oh, and Tom Brady was left hanging in the lobby.

By the end of the video, Peyton and Eli called an audible and decided to stick with just two hosts this season. Watch the full video below.