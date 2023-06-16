Relationships

Man's Catfishing Attempt Hilariously Backfires: 'That's Legit Me'

By
Online dating can be an amazing way to meet your next partner, but it can equally be a bit of a wild ride.

One man was recently stunned when the anonymous person he was chatting to on his dating app tried to catfish him—using his own picture. Catfishing is a term used when someone creates a fake online persona to deceive someone else. The false online profile will include someone else's pictures, personal information and often an entirely made-up backstory.

Shaun from Massachusetts was using the popular dating app Grindr when he asked for a picture of the person he was talking to.

While the odd exaggeration and even great big lies are surprisingly common on online dating platforms, this one was pretty easy to detect.

When Shaun asked for a picture of the person he was talking to, he was stunned when the person sent back a picture of himself.

"I had to pause and consider if I was seeing this right," he told Newsweek. "Once it set in my mind wasn't playing tricks on me I immediately sent it to my sister and my best friend who found it funny."

Catfish discovery
A file photo of someone using a phone, left, and a screenshot from the dating app Shaun was using when he was sent his own photo in a "catfish" attempt. vichet pangpor/Getty Images & @shanalmeida/Twitter

In a screenshot of the conversation, Shaun simply replied to the picture saying: "That's legit me lmfao." He then captured a picture and posted to Twitter where 1.6 million people have seen the unusual moment.

Alongside the tweet, he wrote: "Not some dude trying to catfish me with my own photo."

There can be various motives for catfishing, including seeking attention, revenge, emotional validation or scamming.

"After a while, it kind of set in how scary things are out there," said Shaun. "I feel like I got lucky that he sent me my own photo, because if it was of any other regular person I may not have realized and gotten myself into a dangerous situation."

Catfishing can have serious and even scary consequences. In 2022, a woman shared how a man who catfished her online followed her after she tried to leave, while others have shared their heartbreak after discovering they are being catfished.

For victims of fake online personas, the experience can have significant emotional and psychological consequences, leaving people feeling betrayed, violated and even humiliated when they discover the deception.

Exercising caution when interacting with anyone online is important. When looking out for a potential catfish, look for refusal to video chat or meet in person, reluctance to provide personal information or inconsistencies in stories.

"He never replied after I pointed out that the picture was me," said Shaun. "I reported the profile and checked the next day [and it wasn't there], so I assume it was either taken down or I got blocked."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC