Man's Hilarious ID Photo Leaves Internet in Stitches—'You're OK With This?'

A man's joke ID photo has gone viral on social media and left the internet in stitches.

Steve, who uses the Reddit handle u/UnderhandDrummond, shared the picture on Reddit three months ago where it has since received over 34,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

From the Metro Detroit area, Michigan, he posted a picture of the license picture taken in 2019 with the caption: "My license photo. The only thing the woman who took my photo said was 'you're ok with this?'"

In the picture, Steve is pulling a shocked grimace that has left viewers laughing. One commenter said: "Serious Nigel Thornberry vibes coming off of this," while another Redditor wrote: "This is the face I make when I wake up after a night of drinking, and I remember what all happened."

"My reaction when I first saw it was utter elation at the majesty of my captured reflection," Steve told Newsweek. "My friends and I have been one upping each other with ID photos for years and this was my finest achievement."

"You look like a serial killer," said one reply on the viral post. While others agreed and joked that the picture was: "Coming to a Netflix documentary thumbnail in 2023."

Steve replied on the post: "I've had this ID for a couple years now and it never occurred to me this was the vibe, but judging by the comments here... I'm going to have a new appreciation every time I have to use my ID."

When the picture was taken, he says that the woman at the DMV did double-check he was happy with the image: "She said 'you're ok with this?'" recalled Steve. "I didn't get the vibe that she was overly concerned."

Many Redditors were impressed that ID picture was even checked with the driver. One wrote: "They asked you if your picture was OK? In my state the DMV employees don't give a c*** how your pic looks."

"I don't know why it took me so long to share it with Reddit," Steve said. "It's always gotten a great reaction from people when I show it to them and one day it just occurred to me that it would probably translate well on Reddit too."

The picture's viral attention prompted comments as people joked and laughed at the picture.

"Thank you for making me laugh out loud," said one comment, while another joked that: "This looks like a mix of Jim and Dwight, the Wish version," referencing characters from the hit sitcom The Office.

"The day it went viral I got very little work done. Pretty much just reveled in the glory of my fake internet points and nervously paced around my kitchen obsessively checking the posts stats," joked Steve. "Thankfully I'm self-employed and was able to financially endure my 24 hours of virality."