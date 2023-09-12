Man Praised for 'Hilarious' Pet of the Week Ceremony for His Animals

They say that you aren't supposed to choose favorites, but this owner gathered all of his pets in one room so that he could host their first ever pet of the week awards, much to their delight.

The hilarious awards took place when Alex, from Sydney, called his three dogs and three cats into the room because it was "time for pet of the week." Alex, who doesn't wish to disclose his full name, went through each pet individually during the rousing ceremony, explaining whether their behavior warranted the award or not.

As the sole audience member, his partner Dannie filmed the whole thing, telling Newsweek that Alex is "an amazing pawparent." The animals are always happy to pay attention when Alex is addressing them, except for maybe Remus who was too busy sleeping, yet still managed to win.

Dannie and Alex crowned their first ever pet of the week, which went to the very calm Remus - who slept through the ceremony. The video has gone viral since it was posted online, with many social media users demanding this should now be a regular series. @thevetnursecurse / TikTok

Dannie continued: "On Sunday night, he was feeding the cats and the animals all surrounded him, like they were in a meeting. So, he did an impromptu pet of the week ceremony.

"It was just hilarious that Taquito responded perfectly to Alex's words, and everyone's attention was on him because it was feeding time. They're used to him talking to them anyway, so they all respond well to their names."

Footage of the hotly anticipated ceremony was posted on TikTok (@thevetnursecurse) on September 3, and it quickly went viral. In just a matter of days, the video has amassed more than 3.8 million views and over 380,000 likes so far.

Social media users couldn't get enough of Alex's event hosting skills, but many felt that Taquito and Nugget were robbed of the accolade.

"The video went viral overnight, and there seems to be a following for Taquito and Nugget," Dannie continued. "People believe those two should have won. A few are also on Team Percy, and Team Tonks too."

As a result of the overwhelming response the video achieved, the couple have decided that "due to high demand," they will continue to award a pet of the week. While that's pleasing for the many social media users who watched the first video, Dannie joked that she'd have to start "keeping tabs on the good deeds and mischief" that the animals get up to from now on.

There are already over 4,600 comments on the post, with plenty of shock over who was crowned pet of the week this time round.

A comment by @_luckycharm_1111 reads: "I nominate Nuggie for the next awards. It's hard being a gentle giant amongst a community of little people, Nuggie is a champ."

TikTok user @gracebeautyandaesthetics wrote: "Taquito's tail stopped wagging as soon as you said she wasn't eligible."

While @curvykween commented: "I promise you, this is literally my favorite TikTok EVER."

