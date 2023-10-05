Man's Ominous 100-Year-Old Prediction About 2023 Resurfaces

In 1923, a man offered a prediction of what he expected to see in 2023, and some actual events appear to be similar to what he expected.

On Wednesday morning, the X (formerly Twitter) account of @100YearsAgoLive shared a screenshot of the prediction the man made to a newspaper in Park City, Utah.

"Some one dreamed the other night that he was living in the year 2023, and people were going on strike because they only got $125 a day, while the price of eggs had gone up to $10 a dozen," the prediction said, according to the post. The prediction was sent to the Delta Independent newspaper in October 1923.

Earlier this month, members of the United Auto Workers went on strike against three major automakers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The UAW members are asking for increased pay, additional benefits and worker protection.

"All options remain on the table.... National leadership will determine the appropriate targets and timing for further stand-up strike action," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a speech last month. "This is our generation's defining moment. The money is there, the cause is righteous, the world is watching, and the UAW is ready to stand up."

However, Ford, GM and Stellantis (which owns Ram, Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler) announced this week that they were laying off thousands of workers in response to the strike.

"It is unfortunate the UAW's decision to call a strike at GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly continues to have negative ripple effect," GM said in a statement. "The impacted team members are not expected to return until the strike has been resolved. Since we are working under an expired labor agreement, there are no provisions for company-provided sub-pay in this circumstance."

Earlier this week, the Anderson Economic Group, an economic consulting company, estimated that the strike could result in $1.2 billion in losses for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

United Auto Workers members are seen on strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on September 16 in Wayne. A man's prediction from 1923, which recently resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), mentions a strike occurring in 2023. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

As for the man's prediction about the price of eggs, the U.S. Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in February the average price for one dozen eggs across the nation was $4.211. While this was not as much as the $10 per dozen that the man predicted in 1923, it was a large increase from 2022, when the average price of a dozen eggs was $2.86.

In January, Business Insider reported that Hawaii had the highest price for a dozen eggs, at $9.73.