U.S.

Man's Ominous 100-Year-Old Prediction About 2023 Resurfaces

By
U.S. Strike UAW Predictions

In 1923, a man offered a prediction of what he expected to see in 2023, and some actual events appear to be similar to what he expected.

On Wednesday morning, the X (formerly Twitter) account of @100YearsAgoLive shared a screenshot of the prediction the man made to a newspaper in Park City, Utah.

"Some one dreamed the other night that he was living in the year 2023, and people were going on strike because they only got $125 a day, while the price of eggs had gone up to $10 a dozen," the prediction said, according to the post. The prediction was sent to the Delta Independent newspaper in October 1923.

Newsweek reached out for comment to the @100YearsAgoLive account via social media direct message.

Earlier this month, members of the United Auto Workers went on strike against three major automakers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The UAW members are asking for increased pay, additional benefits and worker protection.

"All options remain on the table.... National leadership will determine the appropriate targets and timing for further stand-up strike action," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a speech last month. "This is our generation's defining moment. The money is there, the cause is righteous, the world is watching, and the UAW is ready to stand up."

However, Ford, GM and Stellantis (which owns Ram, Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler) announced this week that they were laying off thousands of workers in response to the strike.

"It is unfortunate the UAW's decision to call a strike at GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly continues to have negative ripple effect," GM said in a statement. "The impacted team members are not expected to return until the strike has been resolved. Since we are working under an expired labor agreement, there are no provisions for company-provided sub-pay in this circumstance."

Earlier this week, the Anderson Economic Group, an economic consulting company, estimated that the strike could result in $1.2 billion in losses for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

UAW Strike
United Auto Workers members are seen on strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on September 16 in Wayne. A man's prediction from 1923, which recently resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), mentions a strike occurring in 2023. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

As for the man's prediction about the price of eggs, the U.S. Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in February the average price for one dozen eggs across the nation was $4.211. While this was not as much as the $10 per dozen that the man predicted in 1923, it was a large increase from 2022, when the average price of a dozen eggs was $2.86.

In January, Business Insider reported that Hawaii had the highest price for a dozen eggs, at $9.73.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC