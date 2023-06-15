Family & Parenting

Man's Reason for Kicking Pregnant Teen Out of the House Backed: 'No Excuse'

By
A man throwing a pregnant teen out of the house over her "entitled" behavior is being backed online.

Sharing his story with Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum, user u/Thro-waway109 explained that he is a 27-year-old man with his own place. His 21-year-old brother and 19-year-old girlfriend recently came over for dinner, but the evening quickly went awry.

"His gf is currently pregnant with him in 4 months," he wrote. "[They] still live with our parents as they can't afford a place of their own."

As soon as the girlfriend arrived, she began to complain about the smell of the steaks he had cooked for them. She said the smell made her nauseous and sent her boyfriend to go and get them Chinese food from the mall.

A man yelling at a pregnant woman
A stock photo of a man yelling at a pregnant woman. The poster was furious with his brother's girlfriend for throwing away his food. RyanKing999/iStock/Getty Images Plus

When Thro-waway109 came back from the bathroom, he caught the girlfriend throwing his uneaten steak in the trash.

"I asked her what the hell she was doing and said the smell was so strong she thought she'd end up throwing up on the floor," he continued.

"[She] then started spraying a perfume from her purse in my kitchen."

The poster was furious, so when his brother returned, he threw them both out.

"My brother tried to convince me to let them back and that I could make something else for the two of us," he said.

"His gf was pretty much sobbing at this point, but I was dead set on kicking them both out."

Once word got back to his parents about the incident, they chastised the poster for "causing so much distress to my brother's pregnant gf."

A nauseous pregnant woman at dinner table
A stock photo of a nauseous pregnant woman with her hand over her mouth at the dinner table. The teen said the smell of the steak was making her feel sick. nicoletaionescu/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"They said she's still just a teenager who's now getting influenced by her pregnancy hormones," he wrote.

"My outburst also caused problems in their relationship as she ended up sending my brother to sleep on the couch that night."

Although pregnancy hormones can cause mood swings and a host of uncomfortable physical changes, that doesn't excuse hurtful behavior or boundary-breaking.

"Disrespect is still disrespect," Marni Goldman, certified life coach and author of True to Myself, told Newsweek.

"However, people are not mind readers, which is why clear and healthy communication is the fundamental core for any relationship."

It's easy to assume that someone knows how to behave in social situations, so if a person acts inappropriately or makes you uncomfortable, it might be best to try and explain to them why.

"Explain what boundary was overstepped and why it was important to you," Goldman said.

"If the behavior continues, enforce the consequences and take your power back. Nobody is allowed to violate or disrespect you or your personal space."

A teenage girl crying
A stock photo of a teenage girl crying. The poster's parents criticized him for causing the teen "so much distress." fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Reddit users backed the poster, voting him "NTA" (Not the A******) in the situation.

"If they're old enough to be parents, they're old enough to act like adults," commented NoreastNorwest.

"Pregnancy symptoms are no joke but she's being really entitled," agreed Ok_Register3005.

"I bet the parents just wanted her out of their house for the night and are p***** OP didn't put up with her for a few more hours," said InvisiblePlants.

"Sounds like they might be looking down the barrel of being full-time babysitters in a few months' time, and not too happy about it," wrote Axinitra.

"Being pregnant is no excuse," said MeleMallory. "I had horrible morning sickness with both my pregnancies and I know how awful it can be, but throwing out the food isn't the way the deal with it."

"You know how she will learn to act like an adult?" commented obudik. "By others treating her like an adult and her seeing adults acting well and dealing with the consequences when they don't."

Newsweek reached out to u/Thro-waway109 for comment via Reddit. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

