Emotional Video Captures Man's Tears Over Surprise Tribute to 'Soul Dog'

The loss of a pet is something that many owners will unfortunately be familiar with, and those who aren't will dread ever having to go through it. One Texas man, however, was given a special portrait to mark his birthday after losing his dog.

For Justin Hinsley, losing his golden retriever, named Sadie, to cancer has been difficult to comprehend, and the thought of not having her by his side each day is unbearable. Fortunately for Hinsley, his friend, Morgan Simianer, has supported him through the loss and surprised him with a framed portrait of his "soul dog" for his birthday.

The emotional moment when Hinsley unwrapped "the birthday gift of a lifetime" was caught on camera, showing how he burst into tears and was left "speechless" by the thoughtful gesture.

The video was shared on TikTok (@justinhinsley) on August 21, and it's been viewed more than 423,000 times and received over 41,000 likes.

The loss of a pet can't be underestimated, as the bond between a furry friend and their owner is unlike any other. A poll, conducted by YouGov in 2022, showed that nine in 10 pet owners consider their pet to be part of the family, highlighting just how important these wonderful companions are.

According to the survey, 51 percent of dog owners refer to themselves as their pet's parents, while 33 percent consider themselves to be their best friend instead. Pets can help their owners in many ways, but for most people, they provide a source of comfort when it's most needed.

The YouGov poll indicated that 42 percent of pet owners seek comfort from their pets very often, while 35 percent do so somewhat often. In comparison, just seven percent of owners said they never seek comfort from their pets.

The portrait of Sadie will allow Hinsley to keep her in his thoughts at all times and provide him with a precious memorial to the late golden retriever.

Hundreds of TikTok users have commented on the viral video to offer their condolences to Hinsley, as well as praising the friend for her compassionate gift.

One comment reads: "I lost my soul dog almost ten years ago, and if someone did this for me I would still cry like it was yesterday!"

While another person wrote: "I just started bawling."

Many TikTokers also commented to praise the best friend, Simianer, for providing such a special tribute to Sadie. One commenter wrote: "What an incredible friend with a beautiful heart."

"That is such a sweet and thoughtful gift," reads another comment.

