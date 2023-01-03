Map Reveals Everything We Know About Bryan Kohberger's Drive Across Country

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody while home in Pennsylvania for the holidays, but not before he and his father were pulled over by police twice along the way.

Kohberger, 28, a graduate criminology student at Washington State University, was arrested Friday morning for allegedly stabbing to death University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, at their off-campus residence in mid-November.

Jason LaBar, the chief public defender of Monroe County, Pennsylvania, who is Kohberger's lawyer, told NBC News on January 1 that Kohberger's father flew to Seattle from Pennsylvania. He then traveled to Spokane prior to reaching Pullman by car to pick up his son before the holiday cross-country trip.

Newsweek was unable to independently verify how the father made the trip across Washington State, but it's known that the vehicle occupied by both Kohberger and his father after they left the state was a white Hyundai Elantra—the same car that had circulated online and drew plenty of attention from authorities for its reported presence in the vicinity of the murders committed on King Road.

LaBar, who said his communications with Kohberger are "solely based on extradition proceedings," told NBC the trip was planned in advance and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

While making the cross-country trek, the pair was reportedly pulled over on two occasions in Indiana.

"I don't know whether they were speeding or not or if they were even issued a ticket," LaBar said. "I just know that they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back. I believe once for speeding and once for falling too closely to a car in front of them."

Newsweek reached out to Indiana State Police for comment.

Kohberger was ultimately arrested in the Pocono Mountains, where his family's home is located.

Andrew McCabe, former deputy director of the FBI from 2016 to 2018, said Saturday on CNN that federal agents likely surveilled Kohberger for many weeks. The suspect was likely on authorities' "radar" before he ever left Idaho to go home.

Agents had to be even more careful in Pennsylvania, he added, due to being in a rural community.

"It's an incredibly complicated, well-choreographed ballet, if I may, of surveillance efforts that would cross multiple FBI field divisions," McCabe said. "Would involve multiple surveillance teams who were following him in certain areas and handing him off to new teams."

Kohberger was also taken into custody in the early morning hours, which retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said was deliberate.

"It's important to conduct an arrest of somebody who is considered armed and dangerous, which would have been the designation for Mr. Kohberger, with a surprise," Coffindaffer told Newsweek following the arrest. "It's crucial."

Newsweek reached out to LaBar for comment.