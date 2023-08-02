U.S.

Map Shows Which States Have Better Fitch Credit Ratings Than U.S.

By
U.S. U.S. Economy Inflation Economy Debt

Sixteen states now have a better Fitch Rating than the U.S.

On Tuesday, Fitch Ratings downgraded its long-term credit rating for the U.S. from AAA to AA+. The downgrade came after a debt ceiling crisis that, although resolved, had politicians threatening a standoff that could have resulted in the nation defaulting on its debts. Despite the U.S. rating drop, 16 states have maintained an AAA Fitch credit rating, meaning their borrowing terms may be better than those presented to the nation. Twelve states share the U.S. AA+ rating.

The AAA rating showcases a strong economy and an ability to pay off debt. Data compiled by Newsweek identifies the states with a better Fitch Rating than the U.S. as Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

A map of the United States shows which states have an AAA Fitch rating, which is higher than the U.S. rating, and which states share the AA+ rating or are ranked lower than the U.S.

Fitch is one of three major credit agencies that determine the U.S. rating. The other two companies are Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Moody's Investor Service. S&P's rating for the U.S. is AA+ and Moody's is AAA. Each agency compiles a separate rating for the states and the nation.

States with high credit ratings have lower interest rates on debts such as general obligation bonds, which can be used to finance large projects like road construction. A high rating has a trickle-down effect that benefits taxpayers by lowering interest costs.

States With Better Fitch Credit Ratings
This illustration shows a man counting U.S. dollars. Sixteen states now have a better Fitch Rating than the U.S. Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty

When a state's credit rating is slashed, interest rates increase and negatively impact the state's economy, placing a burden on taxpayers. The U.S. credit rating acts similarly but on a federal level.

Itzhak Ben-David, a finance professor at Fisher College of Business at Ohio State University, told Newsweek that the Fitch Rating is viewed as a report card. By maintaining an exceptional rating, the sixteen states could attract more favorable borrowing terms for loans.

"It showcases robust financial management at the state level, independent of the federal government's financial standing. Those states may find it easier to finance public projects at a lower cost," Ben-David said.

However, Ben-David said that the states may be unable to maintain their AAA standing long term if the U.S. doesn't recover from its Fitch downfall.

"Note that the U.S. rating sets a 'ceiling' for other states, making it unlikely for them to maintain their higher rating in the long term," Ben-David said. "The U.S. rating may not directly impact states with equal or worse ratings, but a broader economic downturn or shift in investor sentiment could have more widespread effects."

An AA+ rating is still considered a favorable rating. However, it is only the second time that a credit agency has dropped the U.S.'s rating below AAA. In 2011, S&P downgraded the U.S. rating by one notch to AA+. The U.S. has yet to recover from the drop.

Read more

The U.S. Fitch Rating drop is fueling concerns about an economic downturn and the future impact on taxpayers who are already battling interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve.

"Generally, a sovereign downgrade could lead to upward pressure on interest rates, as investors may demand a higher yield for the perceived additional risk," Ben-David said. "This would mean that regular people might have to pay more to borrow money for a house or a car. However, the reaction has been moderate to date, and these effects might not be immediate or substantial."

The rating also could have an impact on investors.

"If you invest in stocks and bonds, shifts in these markets due to the downgrade could affect your portfolio's value," Ben-David said. "Again, the impact may be minimal, but financial experts are watching."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC