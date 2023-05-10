Tech & Science

Before and After Maps Show Western U.S. Emerging From Drought

By
Tech & Science

Before and after images show the Western U.S. emerging from its drought following a huge spike in wet weather in recent months.

Although the change in conditions will only bring short-term relief, a U.S. Drought Monitor map shows the West looking drastically different than the same time last year.

In May 2022, 73 percent of the land area was in a severe drought, while 31 percent was classed as in an extreme drought.

Almost the entire Western U.S. was in a moderate drought, with other parts being abnormally dry.

However in a map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor on May 4, 2023, the situation looked very different.

Drought monitor map western US
Drought monitor map western US
Drag slider
to compare photos
comparison arrow
A Drought Monitor map from May 3 2022 shows the West gripped by severe and extreme drought. Then, a map from May 2 2023 illustrates the region emerging from most of its severe drought.

Now, only six percent of the West was in a severe drought. Just one percent was still in an extreme drought, while about half of the 13 Western states' land area was abnormally dry.

The large change in conditions was due to a higher than average snowpack in the Sierra Nevada and Rocky Mountains.

Extremely wet conditions were seen in the West from December to March. The region has been in a megadrought for more than two decades, meaning that while the weather caused disruption and flooding, it provided much needed water to the region.

This has led to drought-stricken reservoirs—which last year were recording extremely low water levels— filling up.

California's Lake Shasta now has the highest water level seen in years. Since the start of 2023, the lake has risen nearly 140 feet, from 928 feet to a much healthier 1,064 feet. This is the highest level the lake has recorded since 2019.

Lake Mead, the huge Colorado River reservoir on the border between Nevada and Arizona, has also benefited from the wet weather.

Land in drought
A stock photo shows land gripped by drought. The U.S. West has been in a drought for more than two decades. Huseyin Bostanci

As of May 9 the lake stood at 1,051 feet. It has risen from 1,045 feet at the start of the year.

The increased snowpack levels have also meant that officials have been able to release more water from the Glen Canyon Dam, which forms Lake Powell. This water flowed through the Grand Canyon, replenishing sandbars and beaches, as well as helping to restore Lake Mead's water levels.

However, while the drought conditions are looking a lot better than they did last year, experts have warned that it will only be a short-term improvement.

Climate change is causing more of these "whiplash" seasons, with periods of extreme rain following periods of extreme drought.

The intensity of these seasons can cause issues such as flooding, as snow melts quickly and all at once.

The Western U.S. has also been in a such an extended drought that it will take more than just one wet season to fully recover.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the drought? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

