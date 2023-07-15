Ukraine War Maps Reveal How Zelensky's Counteroffensive Is Going

As Ukraine's armed forces continue their counteroffensive to retake occupied Russian territory, maps over the last week show how the push is progressing.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank has documented the stages of the war since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, providing daily updates and maps of Ukraine that show which territory is controlled by Russia.

Following months of anticipation, Ukraine launched its counteroffensive around June 4, looking to see if its supply of Western weaponry would change the status of the war.

Over a month later, Kyiv has admitted that the push has been slower than expected, with experts pointing to Russia's building of formidable defenses over the 600-mile front line.

Maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) compared the gains in Luhansk oblast between July 7 and July 14 2023. Institute for the Study of WarTHis

Ukraine is still touting marginal gains around the city of Bakhmut, as well as slow progress in the eastern Donetsk and southeastern Zaporizhzhia regions. The most recent ISW maps on Friday July 14, compared with the graphics from July 7, show how the counteroffensive has been progressing over seven days.

Its map of Luhansk oblast circled areas showing advances made by Russian forces in the settlement of Novoselivske on July 5. The map also showed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces had advanced towards Dubovo-Vasylivka on July 4 and closer to Klishchiivka.

The ISW's most recent map of the same region seven days later showed how not much has changed in the oblast, although it pointed to further Russian advances in Novoselivske.

In the Donetsk oblast, around Bakhmut, which has been the scene of a fierce months-long battle, the ISW map on July 7 showed Ukrainian forces had advanced to the northwest, west and southwest of the city. Kyiv has said it has taken control of the "main commanding heights" around the city.

This collage of maps by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) compares the control of terrain in Ukraine between July 7 and July 14, 2023. Institute for the Study of War

On July 14, the situation was similar, although the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Friday that its troops had achieved partial success in the Bila Hora-Andriivka direction between six and nine miles southwest of Bakhmut.

In the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, the ISW map on July 7 shows Russian forces maintaining positions in Pryyutne. Its most recent map on July 14 notes how Ukrainian forces had captured a stronghold north of Robotyne as well as breaking through the Hrushevatyi gully.

Meanwhile, the main difference in the maps comparing the Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts between July 7 and July 14, was that the latest graphic highlighted how Ukrainian forces had captured a hotel south of the Antonovsky Bridge.

Using its own data, the ISW has calculated that Ukrainian forces have recaptured about 97 square kilometres (37 square miles) of territory since the start of counteroffensive, which is roughly the same area Russian forces captured over the past six months.

Newsweek has emailed the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.