World

Ukraine War Maps Reveal How Zelensky's Counteroffensive Is Going

By
World Ukraine Russia Russia-Ukraine War

As Ukraine's armed forces continue their counteroffensive to retake occupied Russian territory, maps over the last week show how the push is progressing.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank has documented the stages of the war since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, providing daily updates and maps of Ukraine that show which territory is controlled by Russia.

Following months of anticipation, Ukraine launched its counteroffensive around June 4, looking to see if its supply of Western weaponry would change the status of the war.

Over a month later, Kyiv has admitted that the push has been slower than expected, with experts pointing to Russia's building of formidable defenses over the 600-mile front line.

Institute for the Study of war maps
Maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) compared the gains in Luhansk oblast between July 7 and July 14 2023. Institute for the Study of WarTHis

Ukraine is still touting marginal gains around the city of Bakhmut, as well as slow progress in the eastern Donetsk and southeastern Zaporizhzhia regions. The most recent ISW maps on Friday July 14, compared with the graphics from July 7, show how the counteroffensive has been progressing over seven days.

Its map of Luhansk oblast circled areas showing advances made by Russian forces in the settlement of Novoselivske on July 5. The map also showed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces had advanced towards Dubovo-Vasylivka on July 4 and closer to Klishchiivka.

The ISW's most recent map of the same region seven days later showed how not much has changed in the oblast, although it pointed to further Russian advances in Novoselivske.

In the Donetsk oblast, around Bakhmut, which has been the scene of a fierce months-long battle, the ISW map on July 7 showed Ukrainian forces had advanced to the northwest, west and southwest of the city. Kyiv has said it has taken control of the "main commanding heights" around the city.

Collage of ISW maps
This collage of maps by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) compares the control of terrain in Ukraine between July 7 and July 14, 2023. Institute for the Study of War

On July 14, the situation was similar, although the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Friday that its troops had achieved partial success in the Bila Hora-Andriivka direction between six and nine miles southwest of Bakhmut.

In the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, the ISW map on July 7 shows Russian forces maintaining positions in Pryyutne. Its most recent map on July 14 notes how Ukrainian forces had captured a stronghold north of Robotyne as well as breaking through the Hrushevatyi gully.

Read more

Meanwhile, the main difference in the maps comparing the Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts between July 7 and July 14, was that the latest graphic highlighted how Ukrainian forces had captured a hotel south of the Antonovsky Bridge.

Using its own data, the ISW has calculated that Ukrainian forces have recaptured about 97 square kilometres (37 square miles) of territory since the start of counteroffensive, which is roughly the same area Russian forces captured over the past six months.

Newsweek has emailed the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

Ukrainian servicemen
Ukrainian marines from the 37th Brigade check their French-made AMX-10 RC armoured fighting vehicle at a position in the Donetsk region on July 10, 2023. Ukraine's counteroffensive launched in June has made slow progress in trying to liberate Russian occupied territory. Anatolii Stepanov/Getty Images
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC