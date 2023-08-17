Mar-a-Lago Probe Conflict of Interest Fears Raised Over Lawyer Appointment

Federal prosecutors working on former President Donald Trump's classified documents case have raised concerns that a lawyer representing a Mar-a-Lago worker also charged in the case may have a conflict of interest.

Prosecutors working for Special Counsel Jack Smith's office have suggested that John Irving, the lawyer hired for Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, may face an issue during the upcoming trial as the attorney also represents other witnesses who could potentially be called to give evidence.

"Mr Irving's representation of the three potential witnesses raises the possibility that he might be in the position of cross-examining current clients," federal prosecutors wrote in a motion filed in a Florida court. Irving has been contacted for comment via email.

De Oliveira was charged alongside Trump and Mar-a-Lago valet Walt Nauta in a superseded indictment, unsealed in July, in which the former president was also charged with three additional offenses on top of the 37 he had previously pleaded not guilty to in the classified documents case.

John Irving, center, and Carlos De Oliveira, left, arrive at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, on August 10, 2023. Federal prosecutors working on Donald Trump's classified documents case have raised concerns that Irving may have a conflict of interest. EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP/Getty Images

De Oliveira is accused of attempting to help Trump delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago, which had been sought by federal prosecutors, and making false statements to the FBI over whether he helped Nauta move boxes of classified documents around Mar-a-Lago. De Oliveira, Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The other potential witnesses that Irving represents are named in the court filings as "Witness 1," "Witness 2" and "Trump employee 3."

Witness 1 was the head of maintenance at Mar-a-Lago before De Oliveira took over that position in January 2022. He is said to have provided evidence that De Oliveira provided false statements to the government.

Witness 2 was a receptionist and assistant for Trump during and after his presidency who gave information about boxes of classified materials being moved out of the White House in January 2021 to Mar-a-Lago and their eventual placement in the storage room at the resort.

Trump Employee 3 was included in the superseding indictment and worked as a personal aide for the former president, alongside Nauta.

Trump Employee 3 is alleged to have messaged Nauta on July 24, 2022, the same day that an attorney for Trump spoke with the former president regarding the federal subpoena for security-camera footage at Mar-a-Lago.

At 3:44 p.m., Nauta received a text message from Employee 3 to say that Trump wanted to see Nauta. Less than two hours later, Nauta, who was scheduled to go with Trump to Illinois the following day, began to make arrangements to go to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

"An attorney who cross-examines a client inherently encounters divided loyalties," prosecutors wrote. "The Government is not seeking any specific remedy at this time but apprises the Court of the issue consistent with its responsibility to promptly notify the Court of potential conflicts, so that it may conduct an appropriate inquiry."

"A hearing would permit colloquy with Mr Irving's clients to inform them of potential risks and inquire into possible waivers," they added.

Discussing the potential conflict of interest, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman posted on X, formerly Twitter: "This is what happens when Trump Organization pays for lawyers. Both Irving and [Nauta attorney Stanley] Woodward are fraught with conflict problems."