Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports-betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Selection Sunday has finally arrived and the bracket for the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set. The odds to win the tournament reflect a great deal of parity among the top 10 to 20 contenders.

The table below lists the odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament for all 68 teams in the bracket. The full bracket is available under the odds table.

2023 NCAA Tournament Odds

Team Odds Houston +550 Alabama +700 Kansas +750 Purdue +900 UCLA +1200 Texas +1400 Arizona +1600 UConn +1800 Gonzaga +1800 Baylor +2200 Marquette +2500 Duke +3000 Tennessee +3500 TCU +3500 Indiana +3500 Xavier +4000 Virginia +4000 Kansas State +4000 Saint Mary's +4000 Creighton +4000 Miami +4500 Kentucky +4500 Iowa State +5000 Texas A&M +5500 Arkansas +6000 San Diego State +7000 West Virginia +8000 Memphis +9000 Michigan State +10000 Illinois +10000 Auburn +10000 USC +12000 Northwestern +12000 Maryland +12000 Iowa +12000 Providence +15000 Penn State +15000 Missouri +18000 Boise State +18000 Arizona State +18000 VCU +20000 Utah State +20000 Pitt +20000 NC State +20000 FAU +20000 Mississippi State +20000 Drake +20000 Charleston +30000 Oral Roberts +40000 Kent State +50000 Iona +50000 Nevada +50000 Furman +50000 Vermont +50000 Louisiana +50000 Princeton +60000 Colgate +60000 UC Santa Barbara +70000 Grand Canyon +70000 Kennesaw State +80000 Montana State +80000 Southeast Missouri State +100000 Northern Kentucky +100000 UNC Asheville +100000 Texas Southern +100000 Texas A&M +100000 Fairleigh Dickinson +100000 Howard +100000

Despite losing to Memphis in the AAC title game - and losing the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament to Alabama in the process - the Houston Cougars have the shortest national championship odds, which has been the case since early in the preseason.

SEC-champion Alabama, Big Ten-champion Purdue, Big 12 runner-up Kansas, and Pac-12-champion UCLA round out the top-five March Madness favorites.

FanDuel Sportsbook 10x YOUR BET! UP TO $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

NCAA Tournament Bracket 2023

The bracket full bracket can be seen below. Alabama, Houston, Purdue, and Kansas are the No. 1 seeds, while UCLA, Marquette, Arizona, and Texas fill up the No. 2 line.



DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

North Carolina Misses Out

Last year's runner-up, and one of the preseason national championship favorites, the UNC Tar Heels will miss out on the 2023 NCAA Tournament entirely. North Carolina went 20-13 overall and were one of the last four teams out of the field of 68.

The other teams that narrowly missed out were Clemson, Rutgers, and Oklahoma State.

The last four teams in the tournament as at-large bids were Arizona State, Mississippi State, Nevada, and Pittsburgh.

A look at the Last Four In and First Four Out 👀 pic.twitter.com/kDFOR9sXwF — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2023

2023 NCAA Tournament Schedule

The 2023 NCAA Tournament will start with the First Four on Tuesday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 15.

The First Four games feature the last four teams to receive at-large bids and the four lowest-seeded teams to get automatic bids.

This year, the First Four games between at-large teams will feature No. 11 seeds Arizona State vs. Nevada, and Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh.

The First Four games between conference champions are Fairleigh Dickinson vs Texas Southern, and Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State, which are all No. 16 seeds.

The winners of those four games will round out the field of 64. The first round runs from March 16 to 17, with the second round on March 18 and 19. The Sweet 16 will take place on March 23 and 24, followed by the Elite Eight on March 25 and 26.

The Final Four is scheduled for April 1 and the national championship on April 3, all at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.