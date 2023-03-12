Sun, Mar 12, 2023
March Madness Odds Favor Houston, Alabama After Selection Sunday; See the Full NCAA Tournament Bracket

By
Marcus Sasser flashes the three sign
Marcus Sasser #0 of the Houston Cougars reacts during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum on March 05, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images
Selection Sunday has finally arrived and the bracket for the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set. The odds to win the tournament reflect a great deal of parity among the top 10 to 20 contenders.

The table below lists the odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament for all 68 teams in the bracket. The full bracket is available under the odds table.

2023 NCAA Tournament Odds

TeamOdds
Houston+550
Alabama+700
Kansas+750
Purdue+900
UCLA+1200
Texas+1400
Arizona+1600
UConn+1800
Gonzaga+1800
Baylor+2200
Marquette+2500
Duke+3000
Tennessee+3500
TCU+3500
Indiana+3500
Xavier+4000
Virginia+4000
Kansas State+4000
Saint Mary's+4000
Creighton+4000
Miami+4500
Kentucky+4500
Iowa State+5000
Texas A&M+5500
Arkansas+6000
San Diego State+7000
West Virginia+8000
Memphis+9000
Michigan State+10000
Illinois+10000
Auburn+10000
USC+12000
Northwestern+12000
Maryland+12000
Iowa+12000
Providence+15000
Penn State+15000
Missouri+18000
Boise State+18000
Arizona State+18000
VCU+20000
Utah State+20000
Pitt+20000
NC State+20000
FAU+20000
Mississippi State+20000
Drake+20000
Charleston+30000
Oral Roberts+40000
Kent State+50000
Iona+50000
Nevada+50000
Furman+50000
Vermont+50000
Louisiana+50000
Princeton+60000
Colgate+60000
UC Santa Barbara+70000
Grand Canyon+70000
Kennesaw State+80000
Montana State+80000
Southeast Missouri State+100000
Northern Kentucky+100000
UNC Asheville+100000
Texas Southern+100000
Texas A&M+100000
Fairleigh Dickinson+100000
Howard+100000

Despite losing to Memphis in the AAC title game - and losing the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament to Alabama in the process - the Houston Cougars have the shortest national championship odds, which has been the case since early in the preseason.

SEC-champion Alabama, Big Ten-champion Purdue, Big 12 runner-up Kansas, and Pac-12-champion UCLA round out the top-five March Madness favorites.

NCAA Tournament Bracket 2023

The bracket full bracket can be seen below. Alabama, Houston, Purdue, and Kansas are the No. 1 seeds, while UCLA, Marquette, Arizona, and Texas fill up the No. 2 line.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket
The 2023 NCAA Men's Tournament bracket Ian Jone/SportsBettingDime.com

North Carolina Misses Out

Last year's runner-up, and one of the preseason national championship favorites, the UNC Tar Heels will miss out on the 2023 NCAA Tournament entirely. North Carolina went 20-13 overall and were one of the last four teams out of the field of 68.

The other teams that narrowly missed out were Clemson, Rutgers, and Oklahoma State.

The last four teams in the tournament as at-large bids were Arizona State, Mississippi State, Nevada, and Pittsburgh.

2023 NCAA Tournament Schedule

The 2023 NCAA Tournament will start with the First Four on Tuesday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 15.

The First Four games feature the last four teams to receive at-large bids and the four lowest-seeded teams to get automatic bids.

This year, the First Four games between at-large teams will feature No. 11 seeds Arizona State vs. Nevada, and Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh.

The First Four games between conference champions are Fairleigh Dickinson vs Texas Southern, and Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State, which are all No. 16 seeds.

The winners of those four games will round out the field of 64. The first round runs from March 16 to 17, with the second round on March 18 and 19. The Sweet 16 will take place on March 23 and 24, followed by the Elite Eight on March 25 and 26.

The Final Four is scheduled for April 1 and the national championship on April 3, all at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

