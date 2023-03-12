March Madness Odds Favor Houston, Alabama After Selection Sunday; See the Full NCAA Tournament Bracket
Selection Sunday has finally arrived and the bracket for the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set. The odds to win the tournament reflect a great deal of parity among the top 10 to 20 contenders.
The table below lists the odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament for all 68 teams in the bracket. The full bracket is available under the odds table.
2023 NCAA Tournament Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Houston
|+550
|Alabama
|+700
|Kansas
|+750
|Purdue
|+900
|UCLA
|+1200
|Texas
|+1400
|Arizona
|+1600
|UConn
|+1800
|Gonzaga
|+1800
|Baylor
|+2200
|Marquette
|+2500
|Duke
|+3000
|Tennessee
|+3500
|TCU
|+3500
|Indiana
|+3500
|Xavier
|+4000
|Virginia
|+4000
|Kansas State
|+4000
|Saint Mary's
|+4000
|Creighton
|+4000
|Miami
|+4500
|Kentucky
|+4500
|Iowa State
|+5000
|Texas A&M
|+5500
|Arkansas
|+6000
|San Diego State
|+7000
|West Virginia
|+8000
|Memphis
|+9000
|Michigan State
|+10000
|Illinois
|+10000
|Auburn
|+10000
|USC
|+12000
|Northwestern
|+12000
|Maryland
|+12000
|Iowa
|+12000
|Providence
|+15000
|Penn State
|+15000
|Missouri
|+18000
|Boise State
|+18000
|Arizona State
|+18000
|VCU
|+20000
|Utah State
|+20000
|Pitt
|+20000
|NC State
|+20000
|FAU
|+20000
|Mississippi State
|+20000
|Drake
|+20000
|Charleston
|+30000
|Oral Roberts
|+40000
|Kent State
|+50000
|Iona
|+50000
|Nevada
|+50000
|Furman
|+50000
|Vermont
|+50000
|Louisiana
|+50000
|Princeton
|+60000
|Colgate
|+60000
|UC Santa Barbara
|+70000
|Grand Canyon
|+70000
|Kennesaw State
|+80000
|Montana State
|+80000
|Southeast Missouri State
|+100000
|Northern Kentucky
|+100000
|UNC Asheville
|+100000
|Texas Southern
|+100000
|Texas A&M
|+100000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|+100000
|Howard
|+100000
Despite losing to Memphis in the AAC title game - and losing the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament to Alabama in the process - the Houston Cougars have the shortest national championship odds, which has been the case since early in the preseason.
SEC-champion Alabama, Big Ten-champion Purdue, Big 12 runner-up Kansas, and Pac-12-champion UCLA round out the top-five March Madness favorites.
NCAA Tournament Bracket 2023
The bracket full bracket can be seen below. Alabama, Houston, Purdue, and Kansas are the No. 1 seeds, while UCLA, Marquette, Arizona, and Texas fill up the No. 2 line.
North Carolina Misses Out
Last year's runner-up, and one of the preseason national championship favorites, the UNC Tar Heels will miss out on the 2023 NCAA Tournament entirely. North Carolina went 20-13 overall and were one of the last four teams out of the field of 68.
The other teams that narrowly missed out were Clemson, Rutgers, and Oklahoma State.
The last four teams in the tournament as at-large bids were Arizona State, Mississippi State, Nevada, and Pittsburgh.
2023 NCAA Tournament Schedule
The 2023 NCAA Tournament will start with the First Four on Tuesday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 15.
The First Four games feature the last four teams to receive at-large bids and the four lowest-seeded teams to get automatic bids.
This year, the First Four games between at-large teams will feature No. 11 seeds Arizona State vs. Nevada, and Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh.
The First Four games between conference champions are Fairleigh Dickinson vs Texas Southern, and Texas A&M-CC vs Southeast Missouri State, which are all No. 16 seeds.
The winners of those four games will round out the field of 64. The first round runs from March 16 to 17, with the second round on March 18 and 19. The Sweet 16 will take place on March 23 and 24, followed by the Elite Eight on March 25 and 26.
The Final Four is scheduled for April 1 and the national championship on April 3, all at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
