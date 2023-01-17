Margot Robbie 'Babylon' Dress Slammed—'Whoever Added Lace Needs Jail Time'

Margot Robbie has been slammed for adding a red lace hem to an iconic Versace dress at the Babylon premiere in Sydney.

Robbie walked the red carpet in the vintage icy blue silk number made from Gianni Versace's 1995 Spring/Summer Haute Couture collection.

As one of the more memorable pieces from the collection, it was made famous by French model Carla Bruni when she wore it to the Gianni Versace High Fashion Show at Paris' Ritz Hotel in 1995.

But Robbie's version was not exactly what debuted on the runway almost 30 years ago. Instead, Robbie's version featured a delicate lace red hem which ran all the up to the hip-high slit down to the mini train behind the dress.

Sought after stylist Kate Young styled Robbie for the big event and revealed Bruni was her inspiration for the look, but did not give any explanation as to why the lace was added. Newsweek reached out to Young for comment.

Despite rocking vintage Versace on the red carpet, many on social media panned the addition of the red lace hem.

"Glad I wasn't alone on the red lace not being cute. It was so unnecessary and it dated the piece which is a waste bc it looked so timeless initially. I'm just celebrating the W of her not being in ugly Chanel anymore [crying face emoji]," commented one person.

Another added: "Whoever added the lace needs jail time."

And a third wrote: "BUT WHY, GOD??? why can't she just glow, as she deserves? why that awful old red lace PLEASE GOD."

Robbie is starring in Babylon alongside Brad Pitt, which is the newest film from La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle.

In the film, the Hollywood A-Listers play actors in the 1920s as they transition from silent movies to talkies.

Robbie recently admitted she went for an impromptu kiss with Pitt's character during filming.

"You know that was improvised?" Robbie told E! News. "That wasn't in the script but I thought, 'when else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt. I'm just gonna go for it.' It was just great."

She added how she spoke to the director about how it seemed like something her character would do.

"I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,'" she said, referring to their characters in the film and the filmmaker, Chazelle.

"And Damien was like, 'Well, she could—wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so,'" Robbie said in the same interview.

"And so I did it first time and finished that take and I was like...'Thanks Damien,' and he was like, 'No, do it again. That works.'"

Robbie added: "I actually kissed Katherine [Waterston] as well but I don't know if that made the cut."

Babylon premiered in U.S. cinemas on Friday, December 23, 2022.