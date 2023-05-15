Marilee Fiebig Ditches 'Holmes' From Her Name After T.J. Cheating Scandal

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, has dropped his name from her social media handle.

Holmes was accused of cheating after pictures emerged of him getting cozy with his GMA3: What You Need to Know co-host Amy Robach. The pair have since left the show and the network ABC, but neither party has made a public statement since their departure in January.

Holmes and Fiebig reportedly separated in August 2022, while Robach and her husband, actor Andrew Shue, reportedly split in the same month. Reports from People and various other outlets suggest the breakups happened after the affair was discovered.

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig in 2013, with Amy Robach (inset) in October 2022. Fiebig and Holmes are currently going through a divorce after his affair with "GMA3" co-host Ropbach was made public. Cindy Ord / Noam Galai/Getty Images

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig in December 2022, bringing an end to their 12-year marriage, but the current status of that divorce is unknown. However, a recent change to Fiebig's Instagram page signals that a significant change may have taken place.

Attorney Fiebig has the Instagram handle @marileefholmes, which at the time of writing remains the same. At the start of the year, Fiebig's screen name read "Marilee Fiebig Holmes," but by May 2023, that screen name has been shortened to "Marilee Fiebig," followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the United States flag emojis.

It's unclear on what date exactly Fiebig decided to drop T.J.'s last name from her own, but it has gone now.

She hasn't been giving updates on social media regularly to her 20,000 followers. Her only posts in 2023 were in January to wish their daughter a happy 10th birthday, and on May 10, when she launched her new range of hats.

Neither Holmes nor Robach have updated their social media profiles since November.

The only time the divorce has been publicly addressed was through a statement made via Fiebig's divorce lawyer, Stephanie Lehman.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her [...] daughter," Lehman told the Daily Mail in a statement. "To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Lehman added: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning [...]."

Robach and Holmes were both taken off the air from GMA3: What You Need to Know in November, temporarily at first, before their exit was confirmed in January.

On May 12, it was announced that they would be replaced permanently by DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim, who were named as the new anchors alongside Jennifer Ashton.