Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Quit When It Comes to Fauci

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has launched her latest attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci after sharing a tweet criticizing his handling of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and '90s.

Greene has repeatedly attacked Fauci for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic over the years. As recently as August, Greene said that Fauci should be in jail and attacked him over the lockdowns used to try to halt the spread of COVID.

The lawmaker shared a clip posted by Twitter user KanekoaTheGreat, who has regularly spread theories of election fraud, personal attacks against President Joe Biden and unfounded claims that COVID is a man-made virus, according to a Politico report.

In the video clip, protestors are seen demonstrating against Fauci and his management of the AIDS epidemic that gripped America.

KanekoaTheGreat captioned the clip: "Did you know gay liberal activists stormed the NIH (National Institute of Health) in 1990. They blamed Dr. Anthony Fauci for blocking cheap and effective AIDS treatments and for only promoting expensive and toxic drugs that benefited Big Pharma.

"Fauci did the exact same thing during Covid-19."

I was 16 yrs old in 1990 and did not know this. https://t.co/2omHdyChVN — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 17, 2023

The video showed protestors outside the NIH building with many remarking there was a conflict of interest and that the cheapest drugs that could be used to help treat AIDS weren't being used or tested.

Greene shared the post writing: "I was 16 yrs old in 1990 and did not know this."

Regarding her criticism in August, Greene reflected on the fact that Fauci would be stepping down as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Marge says Fauci should go to jail for creating covid: “He should be in jail. The American people lost so much and so did the entire world due to Dr. Fauci’s Frankenstein-style experiments. We need to be investigating and locking up Dr. Fauci.” pic.twitter.com/Zlc6OLaORL — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 22, 2022

While speaking on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast she argued that he should be in prison and that Republicans should go after him for his handling of the pandemic.

She said: "Finally he is stepping down but really he should be in jail.

"He should be in jail because what has happened not only to the American people from Covid-19 but it is also people from all around the world.

"It is not just injuries, deaths, horrible hospital costs, people dying alone in hospital rooms, dying alone in nursing homes but it is children's education delayed by years."

She continued: "Small businesses that shut their doors and will never reopen again, people lost their First Amendment rights, Church's closed, freedom of speech was shut down, the American people lost so much and so did the entire world due to Dr Anthony Fauci."

Newsweek has contacted Marjorie Taylor Greene and the NIH for comment.