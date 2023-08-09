Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has Biden family bank statements that she asserts corroborate what she's been saying for months—that the president and his son Hunter Biden took bribes from foreign entities.

Greene has been one of the leading Republican voices in the unsubstantiated bribery claims, which started after an uncorroborated tip from an FBI informant, who said the agency was in possession of a form that would reveal the Biden family's involvement in a bribery scheme involving Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

The claims have spurred a GOP-led investigation into whether Biden, as vice president, took money to benefit Burisma by calling for the removal of Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the company. But many in the international community also called for his removal amid allegations of corruption.

At the time, Hunter Biden sat on the board of the company. During his presidency, Donald Trump insisted that Ukraine investigate the matter, alleging that Joe Biden took money to help his son get on the board of the company.

Marjorie Taylor Greene attends a House Oversight Committee hearing related to the Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden in Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2023. Greene says she has bank statements from the Biden family that allegedly support claims that the president and his son took bribes. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

No evidence has so far been found to support the bribery claims by Trump or Greene, and the White House has previously denied any wrongdoing. In July, the unverified FBI form that purportedly showed that Joe and Hunter Biden accepted bribes from Ukraine was released by Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and the House Oversight Committee to the public, but it contained no evidence of the alleged crime.

The FD-1023 form mentions that Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky made the bribery allegation, but his statement remains unverified and there's no concrete proof to support it.

While Republicans have not been able to corroborate the bribery claims, Greene—who has previously embraced various conspiracy theories—on Wednesday said she has received "new bank statements" that show that Joe and Hunter Biden took money from several foreign entities in exchange for favors.

"We now have evidence proving the Bidens got paid $20 MILLION DOLLARS!! New bank statements show money coming from Russia, Kazakhstan, and of course Ukraine!!," Greene posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Biden Inc does not sell a product or service but instead raked in tens of millions selling Joe Biden's power!"

It's not yet clear what bank statements could be in Greene's possession.

Talking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Biden to "give us his bank statements" to prove the bribery claims false.

"I think there's enough proof out there that this Biden family needs to come forward and show there wasn't a play-to-play," he said.

McCarthy said that Republicans might push forward an impeachment inquiry if the president refuses to release the information.

Newsweek contacted Greene's spokesperson and the White House for comment by email on Wednesday.