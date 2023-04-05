Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts New Yorkers for Booing Her: 'Horrible People'

Marjorie Taylor Greene has complained about being treated "horribly" by New Yorkers while she was in the city to join protests against Donald Trump's arraignment following his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury last week.

In a phone interview with conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk on Tuesday, the Georgia Republican told the host of The Charlie Kirk Show: "We just had to pull away, the car was surrounded by people there [...] they were bumping the car [...], so we had to pull away. It's a chaotic scene down there, it is unbelievable. People... just horrible people who have totally bought into this witch hunt and the political persecution."

Greene, a Trump loyalist and the only big name within the GOP to show up for the protests in New York—which Trump briefly acknowledged—joined a pro-Trump rally organized to protest the former president's arraignment scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records linked to the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (C, right) listen as former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Greene complained about the "horrible people" in New York on Tuesday where she joined a pro-Trump rally protesting the former president's arraignment. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor leading the grand jury case, the $130,000 hush money payment was part of a "catch and kill" scheme orchestrated by Trump to suppress damaging information about him ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing, speaking only a dozen words to the Manhattan court on Tuesday, among which were the two words "not guilty."

The Georgia congresswoman has reiterated Trump's allegations that the Manhattan investigation is a political "witch hunt," calling for Bragg to be arrested.

Newsweek has confirmed that Greene did not get a warm reception in New York. Videos taken by Newsweek show that the MAGA Republican, known to repeat conspiracy theories, was booed while attending the pro-Trump rally in the city.

Greene told Kirk on Real America's Voice that there were also "a lot of supporters and protesters for President Trump on the ground. They may not be wearing MAGA hats, they're wearing plain clothes, but they're [...] out there supporting President Trump."

Last week, when she announced she will join protests on Tuesday, Greene had invited Trump supporters to wear their MAGA hats. "New York put your MAGA hats on. Under our constitutional rights, we WILL support President Trump and protest the tyrants. I'll see you on Tuesday," she wrote in a March 31 tweet.

After the rally, Greene traveled to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida for the former president's speech. The congresswoman posted a video of herself walking through the estate while greeting supporters, writing: "It was great to be with so many American patriots at Mar-a-Lago tonight supporting our favorite President!"

She also posted a picture with Trump where the two are smiling next to each other. "President Trump is THE leader of the Republican Party and I'm honored to be with him on this historic night!" she wrote.

Newsweek reached out to Greene's spokesperson via email for further comment.