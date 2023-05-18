Marjorie Taylor Greene Dispute Draws Crowd at Congress—'She Ain't Worth It'

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jamaal Bowman drew a crowd while getting in a heated debate outside the Capitol in D.C. on Wednesday, resulting in Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez telling her fellow Democrat "she ain't worth it, bro."

Greene and Bowman began their exchange discussing the embattled New York Republican Representative George Santos after the House voted to move a referral for his expulsion to the Ethics Committee.

During the argument, Bowman urged Greene to help "save" the GOP, claiming that the party is currently "hanging by a thread." Bowman then tells Greene there needs to be "no more QAnon, no more MAGA, no more of that silly nonsense" in order to "save the party, save America, save the children."

Bowman also suggests that Republicans should also help bring in stricter gun control legislation.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol May 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. Greene was seen arguing with New York congressman Jamaal Bowman outside the Capitol on May 17. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In response, Greene suggests that "we got to get rid of [President Joe] Biden" in order to save the country before starting a chant of "impeach Biden" in front of the crowd who had gathered to watch.

Greene added that the U.S. needs to "close the border," before asking Bowman: "Where are all the migrant children? You guys have lost them, there's tens of thousands missing."

When Bowman responds, "what are you talking about?" Greene replies: "You don't know the news, you are sadly misinformed. Let me tell you something Jamaal, you're not very smart," before turning and walking away.

As Bowman shouts back "save the party," Ocasio-Cortez taps him on the arm and repeatedly tells him "she ain't worth it, bro," before walking away herself.

Moments earlier, Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez, who also represent New York, heckled Santos as he spoke to reporters in Washington, D.C. and called for him to resign from office after being charged with numerous offenses, including embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances.

The Republican denies all the charges and plans to plead not guilty.

Greene and Ocasio-Cortez have frequently clashed during their time in office.

In the past, the feud has seen Greene say Ocasio-Cortez was acting like a "teenage girl" after the Democrat accused her of "regularly trafficking in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories" and "inciting violence" against lawmakers during an interview with CNN in February. Greene also accused Ocasio-Cortez of being a "coward" for not debating her in person.

In response, Ocasio-Cortez noted that she and Greene both sit on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability panel while criticizing the Georgia representative for her work on the committee.

During the 118th Congress' first House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing in February, Greene pushed an unsubstantiated claim that one elementary school in Illinois received $5.1 billion in funding, which it used for "equity and diversity."

"Hey there! In case you forgot, we sit on the same committee, which debated for the first time this week," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in February.

"I don't blame you if you forgot. You spent almost no time there. In the few minutes you did show up, you claimed one elementary school got *$5 billion dollars* to teach CRT."

Greene's spokesperson, Nick Dyer, later told Newsweek that the representative had misspoken when making reference to one school receiving $5.1 billion, and meant to refer to "the entire Illinois elementary and secondary school system."