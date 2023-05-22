News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Boyfriend Dressing in Drag: 'Morons'

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended her boyfriend, right-wing producer Brian Glenn, after a clip of him dressed in drag was posted online. She called those attacking him for hypocrisy "morons."

PatriotTakes, a Twitter account that monitors and exposes "right-wing extremism and other threats to democracy," shared an undated clip on Sunday of Glenn wearing a pink dress and blonde wig. There was no explanation of the context of the video.

Sharing the clip, which is captioned "A Tuna Christmas to open at Casa Manana," Greene said Glenn had dressed as a woman "for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production."

Glenn also shared the clip from PatriotTakes, writing: "The things I did for morning show television!! LOVED it and so did the @wfaa @WFAADaybreak viewers. It's a good thing I have a sense of humor!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on May 18, 2023. Greene has defended her boyfriend, right-wing producer Brian Glenn, after a clip of him dressed in drag was posted online. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A Tuna Christmas was part of a series of comedic plays set in the fictional city of Tuna, Texas, that premiered in 1989.

"Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend Brian Glenn in drag," PatriotTakes wrote on Twitter describing the clip.

"Glenn: 'I may keep the pantyhose on. It does feel kind of good actually,'" it said, referring to a comment made by Glenn in the clip.

PatriotTakes also re-tweeted a September 2022 post by Glenn criticising drag shows.

In another tweet, the account said: "Drag for me but not for thee."

Drag performances have been pulled into a storm surrounding transgender rights and, in part, children. In recent months Republican-led states that have introduced or tried to pass legislation on the access of trans youth to gender-affirming health care, school bathrooms and sports, have also targeted drag performances.

Republicans and conservatives have accused drag performers of "grooming" children, calling for a ban on children attending drag shows and for the bringing of charges against parents who take their kids to such shows.

Greene has been at the forefront of Republicans' attacks against drag performances, with the Georgia congresswoman writing on her Instagram account in June 2022: "Drag Queen story time/shows are not appropriate for children. A man dressed as a woman reading books to children is intentionally gender confusing, especially for young kids. Oftentimes the books being read tell young kids they can choose their gender, which is an unhealthy lie."

The congresswoman, a Trump loyalist, confirmed she was dating Glenn in early April, five months after the Daily Mail first reported on their relationship. The British tabloid said the pair were dating weeks after the Georgia congresswoman's ex-husband Perry Greene filed for divorce.

It was the second time the couple had separated after Greene was reported to have cheated on her husband with a "polyamorous tantric sex guru" before moving on to another affair with the manager at her gym, according to the Daily Mail. Greene and Perry's divorce was finalized in December 2022.

Responding to PatriotTake's tweet, Greene wrote: I'm literally lol'ing. @brianglenntv dressed in drag for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack."

She added: "Brian loves the throwback and is reposting. The left is so stupid."

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC