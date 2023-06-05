A video of Marjorie Taylor Greene being confronted over comments she made about Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman, during a town hall meeting on Thursday, has been widely viewed online.

An audience member compared her behavior to that of Carolyn Donham, a white woman who claimed she was harassed by Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy, before he was abducted, tortured and murdered by her relatives in 1955.

Greene was involved in a heated exchange with Bowman outside the U.S. Capitol Building on May 17, after which she claimed the New York Democrat's "physical mannerisms are aggressive," adding she felt "threatened" by him. Bowman responded in an interview with The New York Times, commenting: "There's a history of this, from Mike Brown to Emmett Till to any Black man who is passionate, outspoken, intelligent trying to stand their ground being confronted with violence."

The exchange was brought up by a woman in the audience at the town hall meeting, in Cobb County, Georgia, who asked Greene if she knew who Carolyn Donham was.

When the George Republican said she didn't, the audience member replied: "She was the woman who said that Emmett Till looked at her the wrong way, or said something to her, the way you did Jamaal Bowman when you were on the steps of the Capitol talking about gun violence."

She continued: "I think you're reckless. I think you're reckless you had no business saying 'oh, he's so big, oh I feel like he's going to hurt me.' That's the same thing Carolyn Donham said that got Emmett Till killed, and that was reckless and you did a reckless thing, and if anyone happens to Jamaal Bowman it's going to be on your hands."

Greene hit back, claiming she felt threatened by Bowman during a separate incident on April 4, when she was protesting against Donald Trump being arraigned in New York.

She said: "So I went to New York using my First Amendment right, and using my free speech, to defend President Trump in what I think is unconstitutional, and when I went there Jamaal Bowman came with a crowd and brought a crowd round my car, that the security had to put me in my car."

The Georgia Republican added: "As a woman, if I feel threatened by a man who is bigger than me and yelling at me, I have the right to feel that way."

On Thursday, Greene shared a video of the town hall, during which a woman appeared to show the House Republican her middle finger.

Newsweek has contacted Greene for comment by telephone and voicemail message.