Marjorie Taylor Greene Celebrates Video of Women Confronting 'Whistler'

Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted a video showing two women allegedly blocking a man from using an elevator after he blew a whistle at her and other House Republicans.

Greene had tweeted earlier that the man needed to be arrested because he had "assaulted" her and her colleagues.

The person recording the video asked the women to leave the man alone and said that they were "harassing" him.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has celebrated a video that appears to show some of her supporters preventing a man who blew a whistle at her from using an elevator.

Greene shared a video to Twitter on Friday showing two women standing in the doors of an elevator while the man—who appears to be the same one who had blown the whistle at Greene and some of her Republican colleagues earlier in the day—as he tried to descend to a D.C. Metro station.

The Republican, who represents Georgia's 14th congressional district, said earlier on Friday that she and other House Republicans who visited January 6 defendants in jail were "assaulted" by the sound of a man blowing a whistle at them following their visit.

"Here is what happened to the Whistler after we left the DC Jail," Greene tweeted, adding three laughing cry emojis. "Made my night."

It was not immediately clear where the video had come from but the person recording the footage approached an elevator to Stadium-Armory Station, a D.C. Metro station.

Two women can be seen standing in the elevator doors, apparently preventing the elevator from descending to the station.

One of the women appears to be same person Greene described as a "very nice lady" who tried to block the man from whistling in a video the Republican shared earlier on Friday.

Here is what happened to the Whistler after we left the DC Jail.

😂😂😂

Made my night. pic.twitter.com/03FrLw6zIR — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 25, 2023

PatriotTakes, which describes itself as "researchers monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism," also shared Greene's video early on Saturday and identified the second woman as the mother of Ashli Babbitt, a rioter who was shot and killed by Capitol police on January 6, 2021.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted video showing the mother of Ashli Babbitt allegedly blocking a protester in an elevator after Greene visited January 6th prisoners in the DC jail," PatriotTakes tweeted.

Babbitt's mother's name is Micki Witthoeft and toward the end of the video, the person recording the footage can be heard to say: "This doesn't look good, Micki."

"Can you leave him alone?" the man recording the video says toward the beginning of the footage. "Why you guys harassing an old man? Why are you harassing this old gentleman?"

The first woman, holding a cigarette, responds: "Can you leave us alone? Can you leave us alone?"

The man recording the video then asks the man in the elevator: "Do you want them out of this elevator?"

"Yes, please. Get out the elevator. You're blocking," the man says and the person recording the video asks the women to stop "harassing" him. The man in the elevator says the women are "trying to hold me here."

"I'm not trying to hold you here," the second woman says and exits the elevator, allowing it to descend as the person recording the video says "actually that's kidnapping, specifically." The two women then walk away.

Greene tweeted on Friday that a man "assaulted everyone there by blowing a whistle as loud in as he could in other's ears and tried multiple times to assault me and other members" during a press conference following a visit to January 6 defendants in jail in D.C.

She added that the man "needs to be arrested and we tried to have him arrested."

Republicans have argued that the January 6 prisoners are being singled out for especially harsh treatment at the jail due to their "politics and beliefs." Greene previously visited the facility in November 2021, when she said that the January 6 prisoners had shown her "evidence of abuse and neglect."

Newsweek has reached out to Marjorie Taylor Greene's office via email for comment.